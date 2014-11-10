1 / 8

My Week In Food: Leah Kim

Growing up in health-conscious California it wasn't until Leah started at university that she discovered yoga. Having lived and taught in both California and Hong Kong, Leah is now based in London where she has been working with Nike on yoga projects since 2009.

Food, not necessarily nutrition, ­has always been a huge part of my psyche. As a misinformed teenager I focused on bad dieting which left me feeling­ weak, empty and grumpy. During college I became more committed to my yoga practice, and experimented with another extreme approach - becoming a gluten free, vegan, raw foodie. I finally abandoned all extreme eating habits and chose instead to eat what made me feel good. Now, I don’t deny myself anything, but I tend to choose to eat clean, minimally processed foods from different food groups. If I’m going to treat myself to something indulgent, I try to only eat a moderate amount. The way I eat is an extension of everything yoga has taught me: to take care of myself, to listen to my inner voice and to be aware and present.