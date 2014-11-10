My Week In Food: Leah Kim
Growing up in health-conscious California it wasn't until Leah started at university that she discovered yoga. Having lived and taught in both California and Hong Kong, Leah is now based in London where she has been working with Nike on yoga projects since 2009.
Food, not necessarily nutrition, has always been a huge part of my psyche. As a misinformed teenager I focused on bad dieting which left me feeling weak, empty and grumpy. During college I became more committed to my yoga practice, and experimented with another extreme approach - becoming a gluten free, vegan, raw foodie. I finally abandoned all extreme eating habits and chose instead to eat what made me feel good. Now, I don’t deny myself anything, but I tend to choose to eat clean, minimally processed foods from different food groups. If I’m going to treat myself to something indulgent, I try to only eat a moderate amount. The way I eat is an extension of everything yoga has taught me: to take care of myself, to listen to my inner voice and to be aware and present.
Monday
Breakfast: Fried eggs, smoked salmon and steamed spinach
Lunch: Kale and avocado salad with a side of chicken breast
Afternoon Tea: Teapigs matcha green tea
Dinner: Shanghainese noodles with soy sauce and spring onions
Tuesday
Breakfast: Poached eggs with sauteÌed spinach
Lunch: Bagel with turkey
Afternoon snack: Dark chocolate and Teapigs silver tips white tea
Dinner: Sushi
Wednesday
Breakfast: Turkey and asparagus sandwich, orange and chamomile tea
Lunch: Porridge with flaxseeds
Dinner: Pan fried cod, steamed broccoli and french fries
Thursday
Breakfast: Greek yogurt, fresh baked french bread and Teapigs grapefruit matcha super power green tea drink
Lunch: Shrimp, vegetable and tofu dimsum with seaweed salad
Afternoon snack: Crisp bread, avocado hummus and a Teapigs matcha green tea
Dinner: Sushi
Friday
Breakfast: Eggs fried in coconut oil with avocado hummus
Lunch: Squash and carrot soup
Dinner: Quinoa, beets, carrot and pumpkin with a coconut water
After dinner: Godiva matcha truffle and Teapigs matcha green tea
Saturday
Breakfast: Muesli with greek yogurt
Lunch: Grilled sea bream with caesar salad (no dressing)
Dinner: Japchae, steamed broccoli and egg soup
After dinner: Teapigs liquorice and peppermint tea and some dark chocolate
Sunday
Breakfast: Fried eggs with spelt oat cookies and a Tea Pigs Green Matcha Latte
Lunch: Chicken satay with artisan breadsticks and guacamole
Dinner: Prawn dim sum with a chicken clay pot and rice
