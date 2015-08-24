My Week in Food: Lucy Buckingham

2 / 8

Monday

Every morning I start the day oil pulling, an old remedy where you use coconut oil like a mouth wash in your mouth for anything between 5-20 minutes. I usually do 5 minutes as I find it hard not to talk for any longer! Plus, it’s great for removing toxins and also helps with teeth whitening. After I have done my oil pulling and brushed my teeth, I start most days with loose green tea. I’m currently drinking a really delicious one from Japan that my sister’s friend brought over when she last visited - it’s a mix of green tea and matcha. I fill up the cafetiere and sit through our weekly Monday meeting drinking it by the bucketload! I love starting the morning with green tea or warm water and lemon as I try to avoid coffee.

Breakfast: Today I had asparagus, cherry tomatoes and two poached eggs from our lovely chickens in the garden.

I try to stick to having vegetables for breakfast as I feel my body works better when I do this, rather than having something sweet.

Lunch: One large courgette made into courgetti with brown rice and homemade pesto. I topped this with cherry tomatoes and pine nuts.

Snack: An apple

Dinner: Steak with aubergines cooked in Lucy Bee coconut oil, courgette and more cherry tomatoes - maybe I was a little obsessed with these today!

I’d also like to mention that I normally start the morning with an exercise routine. This gives me a real energy boost and motivation for the day but I had my appendix out a couple of weeks ago and cannot exercise for 6-8 weeks, which I’m really missing!