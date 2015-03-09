1 / 8

My Week in Food: Marie Walker

The classes at Psycle standout for a number of reasons but the soundtrack is always something that pulls us back (they don’t call this dancing on a bike for nothing) and all instructors have a passion for music in one way or another. Marie is no different: trained as a personal trainer and now Psycle instructor, Marie balances her fitness career with roles in musicals such as We Will Rock You and Jesus Christ Superstar. Here she shares the food that fuels her spinning and singing...

My food philosophy is everything in moderation as I'm a firm believer in strong not skinny! I prefer to eat clean at home so I can always enjoy the luxuries of when I dine out. I also always try and buy the freshest and well sourced food I can find - food is your fuel and it makes for a happier you!