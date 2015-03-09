My Week in Food: Marie Walker

9 March 2015

My Week in Food: Marie Walker

The classes at Psycle  standout for a number of reasons but the soundtrack is always something that pulls us back (they don’t call this dancing on a bike for nothing) and all instructors have a passion for music in one way or another. Marie is no different: trained as a personal trainer and now Psycle instructor, Marie balances her fitness career with roles in musicals such as We Will Rock You and Jesus Christ Superstar. Here she shares the food that fuels her spinning and singing...

My food philosophy is everything in moderation as I'm a firm believer in strong not skinny! I prefer to eat clean at home so I can always enjoy the luxuries of when I dine out. I also always try and buy the freshest and well sourced food I can find -  food is your fuel and it makes for a happier you!

Monday

Breakfast: Whole oat porridge made with water topped with flaxseed, chia seeds and honey

Snack: Banana

Lunch: Big salad of leaves, tomatoes, cucumber, spring onions topped with tuna and dressed with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar

Dinner: Baked fillet of salmon topped with sesame seeds, brown rice with fresh ginger and chilli, broccoli and kale

Tuesday

Breakfast: Rye bread toast with two scrambled eggs

Lunch: Homemade spiced butternut squash soup with cayenne pepper

Snack: Raw mixed nuts and dried apricots

Dinner: Baked chicken breast with roasted sweet potato, steamed broccoli and green beans

Wednesday

Breakfast: Two soft boiled eggs with wholewheat toast soldiers

Lunch: Mixed leaf salad with tomatoes, fresh figs, serano ham, mozzarella and dressed with extra virgin olive oil and truffle honey

Dinner: Baked salmon topped with chorizo on brown penne pasta, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli and greens beans

Thursday

Breakfast: One slice of rye toast with smashed avocado

Snack: Blueberry protein shake

Lunch: Homemade tomato and chilli soup

Dinner: Homemade spaghetti bolognese with brown spaghetti

Friday

Breakfast: Wholemeal toast with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon

Lunch: Leon Chargrilled chicken with brown rice hot box

Snack: Popcorn

Dinner: Roasted chicken breast with roasted butternut squash, kale and fennel

Saturday

Breakfast: Rye bread with avocado, cream cheese and cherry tomatores

Lunch: Salad with leaves, tomatoes, cucumber, spring onions and salmon

Dinner: Roasted chicken with brown penne pasta, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli and greens beans

Sunday

Breakfast: Whole oat porridge made with water and topped with flaxseed, chia seeds and honey

Lunch: Avocado on toast with a poached egg

Dinner: Teriyaki salmon with rice noodles and pak choi

