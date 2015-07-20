1 / 8

My Week in Food: Meryl Zises

Having relied on cold pressed juice whilst living in her native New York, when Meryl came to London she struggled with getting the fix she craved. Not one to rest on her laurels, Meryl called on her best friend from back home and fellow wellness warrior Lily, and the pair got set to work on launching cold pressed juice company Imbibery. Offering full cleanses as well as individual juices, mylks and shots in cafes, fitness studios and online at Imbibery.com , here we look at what the busy entrepreneur eats on average week…

I'm all about the jet and reset! I love nothing more than traveling, trying new cuisines or being with friends and family whether that’s around a big table at home or going out for amazing meals at new restaurants. However, I make sure my body is well-set and that's why my most favorite thing in the world is juice. To say I'm cold-pressed obsessed is an understatement. Cold-pressed juice is truly the ultimate fast food: it floods your system with nutrients rapidly, you instantly feel great and all it takes is opening a bottle. Flavour is very important to me and Lily so we worked extremely hard to make sure all things Imbibery make are super yummy!