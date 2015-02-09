My Week in Food: Nahid de Belgeonne

9 February 2015
Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

1 / 8

My Week in Food: Nahid de Belgeonne

Yoga expert and all round wellness guru Nahid de Belgeonne, is the founder and director of Good Vibes (a central London yoga and exercise centre with a refreshing attitude to fitness), Aveda UK’s yoga teacher and the yoga expert for UK Women’s Health.

I normally rise at around 6am and practice a short yoga nidra in the morning to set my intentions for the day followed by a glass of hot water, lemon and fresh squeezed ginger! Plus, during my day I always try and do one yoga class! I haven’t eaten meat in over 30 years and I don’t eat cow’s milk products or wheat and also try to avoid simple carbs. Protein and greens make up most of my meals and therefore I never snack. I drink a LOT of water, earl grey and green tea and a double espresso in the morning if needed. I love food and eating well, but I have to plan in advance to make sure that I have good things to hand. I have just bought a slow cooker and it’s great for cold winter evenings when the last thing you want to do is cook when you get home late - I imagine it’s a bit like having a wife at home, although one who only cooks stews!

2 / 8

Monday

First thing: Water with ginger and lemon (in winter I’ll add olive leaf extract), I also take Oskia MSM and a Vitamin D as well as Omega 3,6 & 9 (I have this everyday)

Breakfast: Lab Organic nut milk

Lunch: Boiled egg, chickpea and greens with a harissa sauce

Dinner: Brown bean “pasta” with broccoli, pine nuts and garlic. This is made from beans and has an al dente bite to it – feels like pasta but without feeling stuffed.

3 / 8

Tuesday

Breakfast: Apple and walnuts and a heaped tablespoon of Moringa powder in water

Lunch: M&S lentil soup

Dinner: White bean nicoise

Snack: Big strip of dark chocolate

4 / 8

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cherries, papaya and sunflower seeds

Lunch: Tofu salad

Dinner: Sweet potatoes with butter and feta cheese and steamed broccoli and an apple

5 / 8

Thursday

Breakfast: Soya yoghurt with apple

Lunch: Tomato and spinach salad with toasted walnuts

Dinner: Roasted cauliflower, smoky butter beans and steamed broccoli

6 / 8

Friday

Breakfast: Bounce ball. Forgot to bring anything in!

Lunch: Leftover of roasted cauliflower, smoky butter beans and steamed broccoli from yesterday’s dinner of

Dinner: Ate out at a Spanish restaurant and had spinach with toasted garlic and white beans with fired aubergine

Snack: Dark chocolate

7 / 8

Saturday

Breakfast: Avocado and sunflower seeds

Lunch:  Tofu salad and a cashew nut milk

Dinner: Sweet potato and trout fishcakes with a chopped salad

8 / 8

Sunday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and Cajun salmon on toast

Lunch:  Avocado and walnut salad with a green smoothie

Dinner: Thai tofu and butternut squash curry with black rice and then some cherries

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Explore More

 