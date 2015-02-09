1 / 8

My Week in Food: Nahid de Belgeonne

Yoga expert and all round wellness guru Nahid de Belgeonne, is the founder and director of Good Vibes (a central London yoga and exercise centre with a refreshing attitude to fitness), Aveda UK’s yoga teacher and the yoga expert for UK Women’s Health.

I normally rise at around 6am and practice a short yoga nidra in the morning to set my intentions for the day followed by a glass of hot water, lemon and fresh squeezed ginger! Plus, during my day I always try and do one yoga class! I haven’t eaten meat in over 30 years and I don’t eat cow’s milk products or wheat and also try to avoid simple carbs. Protein and greens make up most of my meals and therefore I never snack. I drink a LOT of water, earl grey and green tea and a double espresso in the morning if needed. I love food and eating well, but I have to plan in advance to make sure that I have good things to hand. I have just bought a slow cooker and it’s great for cold winter evenings when the last thing you want to do is cook when you get home late - I imagine it’s a bit like having a wife at home, although one who only cooks stews!