My Week in Food: Nahid de Belgeonne
Yoga expert and all round wellness guru Nahid de Belgeonne, is the founder and director of Good Vibes (a central London yoga and exercise centre with a refreshing attitude to fitness), Aveda UK’s yoga teacher and the yoga expert for UK Women’s Health.
I normally rise at around 6am and practice a short yoga nidra in the morning to set my intentions for the day followed by a glass of hot water, lemon and fresh squeezed ginger! Plus, during my day I always try and do one yoga class! I haven’t eaten meat in over 30 years and I don’t eat cow’s milk products or wheat and also try to avoid simple carbs. Protein and greens make up most of my meals and therefore I never snack. I drink a LOT of water, earl grey and green tea and a double espresso in the morning if needed. I love food and eating well, but I have to plan in advance to make sure that I have good things to hand. I have just bought a slow cooker and it’s great for cold winter evenings when the last thing you want to do is cook when you get home late - I imagine it’s a bit like having a wife at home, although one who only cooks stews!
Monday
First thing: Water with ginger and lemon (in winter I’ll add olive leaf extract), I also take Oskia MSM and a Vitamin D as well as Omega 3,6 & 9 (I have this everyday)
Breakfast: Lab Organic nut milk
Lunch: Boiled egg, chickpea and greens with a harissa sauce
Dinner: Brown bean “pasta” with broccoli, pine nuts and garlic. This is made from beans and has an al dente bite to it – feels like pasta but without feeling stuffed.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Apple and walnuts and a heaped tablespoon of Moringa powder in water
Lunch: M&S lentil soup
Dinner: White bean nicoise
Snack: Big strip of dark chocolate
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cherries, papaya and sunflower seeds
Lunch: Tofu salad
Dinner: Sweet potatoes with butter and feta cheese and steamed broccoli and an apple
Thursday
Breakfast: Soya yoghurt with apple
Lunch: Tomato and spinach salad with toasted walnuts
Dinner: Roasted cauliflower, smoky butter beans and steamed broccoli
Friday
Breakfast: Bounce ball. Forgot to bring anything in!
Lunch: Leftover of roasted cauliflower, smoky butter beans and steamed broccoli from yesterday’s dinner of
Dinner: Ate out at a Spanish restaurant and had spinach with toasted garlic and white beans with fired aubergine
Snack: Dark chocolate
Saturday
Breakfast: Avocado and sunflower seeds
Lunch: Tofu salad and a cashew nut milk
Dinner: Sweet potato and trout fishcakes with a chopped salad
Sunday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and Cajun salmon on toast
Lunch: Avocado and walnut salad with a green smoothie
Dinner: Thai tofu and butternut squash curry with black rice and then some cherries
