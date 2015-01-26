My Week in Food: Nathalie Schyllert

26 January 2015
An ex ballerina with the Swedish Royal Ballet and a model whose face has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Stella McCartney, Nathalie is now based at James Duigan’s Bodyism  and alongside training runs operations and the brands new clothing line, Bodywear. We’ve had a look at Nathalie’s week in fitness  and thought it was about time to see what food she uses to  fuels her hectic lifestyle.

I always try to eat ‘Clean and Lean’ and I try to consume five meals a day otherwise my energy levels dip, I can get in a bad mood and feel light headed. I always buy organic and make sure that the food I eat makes me energised and happy. I rarely eat red meat and instead prefer fish, seafood, quinoa and egg as a source of protein and eat good quality olive oil, coconut oil, nuts and avocado to get my good fats. If I have a cheat meal I don’t stress or feel guilty and instead enjoy it and eat Clean and Lean again the next meal. You have to enjoy life and food but I also want to make sure that I’ m making everything in my power to stay healthy and strong for my son.

Monday

Breakfast: Quinoa porridge topped with almonds and blueberries

Snack: Bodyism Beauty food shake

Lunch: Kale soup served with sweet potato bread

Snack: Mixed nuts

DInner: Grilled salmon served with steamed spinach

Tuesday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and smoked salmon at The Electric

Snack: Green juice from Planet Organic

Lunch: Fennel and apple salad with chicken

Snack: Blueberries

DInner: Oven baked chicken served with root vegetables

Wednesday

Breakfast: Homemade granola with kefir

Snack: Mixed nuts

Lunch: Aubergine baked in the oven with a quinoa and veggie filling

Snack: Strawberries, peach and mint salad

Dinner: Raw courgette “spagetti” with avocado pesto

Thursday

Breakfast: Homemade carrot muffin made with coconut flour

Snack: Coffee from Talk House

Lunch: 3 small salads (kale, raw veggies and caesar)

Snack:  Bodyism’s body brilliance shake

Dinner: Coconut soup with chicken

Friday

Breakfast: Dairy free scrambled eggs and avocado

Snack: Vegetable juice

Lunch: Quinoa salad with beets from The Electric

Snack: Mixed nuts

Dinner: Lentils, root vegetables and garlic/yoghurt dressing

Saturday

Breakfast: Clean and Lean Banana Pancakes

Snack: Raspberries

Lunch: Chicken salad with mozzarella and figs

Snack: Green juice

Dinner: Fillet steak with sweet potatoes wedges and spinach

Sunday

Breakfast: Smoked salmon plate

Snack: Coffee from Talk House

Lunch: Sweetcorn fritters from Granger & Co

Snack: Bodyism’s serenity shake

Dinner: Sashimi with steamed spinach

