My week in food: Nathalie Schyllert

An ex ballerina with the Swedish Royal Ballet and a model whose face has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Stella McCartney, Nathalie is now based at James Duigan’s Bodyism and alongside training runs operations and the brands new clothing line, Bodywear. We’ve had a look at Nathalie’s week in fitness and thought it was about time to see what food she uses to fuels her hectic lifestyle.

I always try to eat ‘Clean and Lean’ and I try to consume five meals a day otherwise my energy levels dip, I can get in a bad mood and feel light headed. I always buy organic and make sure that the food I eat makes me energised and happy. I rarely eat red meat and instead prefer fish, seafood, quinoa and egg as a source of protein and eat good quality olive oil, coconut oil, nuts and avocado to get my good fats. If I have a cheat meal I don’t stress or feel guilty and instead enjoy it and eat Clean and Lean again the next meal. You have to enjoy life and food but I also want to make sure that I’ m making everything in my power to stay healthy and strong for my son.