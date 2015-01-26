My Week in Food: Nathalie Schyllert
An ex ballerina with the Swedish Royal Ballet and a model whose face has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Stella McCartney, Nathalie is now based at James Duigan’s Bodyism and alongside training runs operations and the brands new clothing line, Bodywear. We’ve had a look at Nathalie’s week in fitness and thought it was about time to see what food she uses to fuels her hectic lifestyle.
I always try to eat ‘Clean and Lean’ and I try to consume five meals a day otherwise my energy levels dip, I can get in a bad mood and feel light headed. I always buy organic and make sure that the food I eat makes me energised and happy. I rarely eat red meat and instead prefer fish, seafood, quinoa and egg as a source of protein and eat good quality olive oil, coconut oil, nuts and avocado to get my good fats. If I have a cheat meal I don’t stress or feel guilty and instead enjoy it and eat Clean and Lean again the next meal. You have to enjoy life and food but I also want to make sure that I’ m making everything in my power to stay healthy and strong for my son.
Monday
Breakfast: Quinoa porridge topped with almonds and blueberries
Snack: Bodyism Beauty food shake
Lunch: Kale soup served with sweet potato bread
Snack: Mixed nuts
DInner: Grilled salmon served with steamed spinach
Tuesday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and smoked salmon at The Electric
Snack: Green juice from Planet Organic
Lunch: Fennel and apple salad with chicken
Snack: Blueberries
DInner: Oven baked chicken served with root vegetables
Wednesday
Breakfast: Homemade granola with kefir
Snack: Mixed nuts
Lunch: Aubergine baked in the oven with a quinoa and veggie filling
Snack: Strawberries, peach and mint salad
Dinner: Raw courgette “spagetti” with avocado pesto
Thursday
Breakfast: Homemade carrot muffin made with coconut flour
Snack: Coffee from Talk House
Lunch: 3 small salads (kale, raw veggies and caesar)
Snack: Bodyism’s body brilliance shake
Dinner: Coconut soup with chicken
Friday
Breakfast: Dairy free scrambled eggs and avocado
Snack: Vegetable juice
Lunch: Quinoa salad with beets from The Electric
Snack: Mixed nuts
Dinner: Lentils, root vegetables and garlic/yoghurt dressing
Saturday
Breakfast: Clean and Lean Banana Pancakes
Snack: Raspberries
Lunch: Chicken salad with mozzarella and figs
Snack: Green juice
Dinner: Fillet steak with sweet potatoes wedges and spinach
Sunday
Breakfast: Smoked salmon plate
Snack: Coffee from Talk House
Lunch: Sweetcorn fritters from Granger & Co
Snack: Bodyism’s serenity shake
Dinner: Sashimi with steamed spinach
