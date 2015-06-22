1 / 8

My Week in Food: Olivia Wayne

Having started out behind the camera in production, since 2012 Olivia has been delivering the morning sporting headlines to millions on the Sky Sports channel. Olivia has always been passionate about sport (she’s even a qualified ski instructor) and away from the Sky Sports desk dabbles in modelling and other presenting gigs alongside keeping fit and experimenting in the kitchen. So how does the busy TV star eat healthily whilst managing a hectic schedule of shifts and ridiculously early call times? We found out…

I try to implement a balanced and healthy approach to eating and try to fit in exercise at least 4 times a week. Due to my TV job I work shifts and have horribly early wake up calls which means it is easy to end up eating badly and get run down. Therefore I try to stick to a low sugar diet incorporating plenty of foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. I really enjoy learning about nutrition and love books like Clean and Lean, Deliciously Ella, Hemsley and Hemsley and I Quit Sugar. I have adapted my diet to contain less dairy, wheat, gluten and sugar but I have by no means cut them out completely. I eat out quite a lot and think food and the restaurant experience is one of life's great pleasures, so for me striking a balance is key!