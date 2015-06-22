My Week in Food: Olivia Wayne
Having started out behind the camera in production, since 2012 Olivia has been delivering the morning sporting headlines to millions on the Sky Sports channel. Olivia has always been passionate about sport (she’s even a qualified ski instructor) and away from the Sky Sports desk dabbles in modelling and other presenting gigs alongside keeping fit and experimenting in the kitchen. So how does the busy TV star eat healthily whilst managing a hectic schedule of shifts and ridiculously early call times? We found out…
I try to implement a balanced and healthy approach to eating and try to fit in exercise at least 4 times a week. Due to my TV job I work shifts and have horribly early wake up calls which means it is easy to end up eating badly and get run down. Therefore I try to stick to a low sugar diet incorporating plenty of foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. I really enjoy learning about nutrition and love books like Clean and Lean, Deliciously Ella, Hemsley and Hemsley and I Quit Sugar. I have adapted my diet to contain less dairy, wheat, gluten and sugar but I have by no means cut them out completely. I eat out quite a lot and think food and the restaurant experience is one of life's great pleasures, so for me striking a balance is key!
Monday
Breakfast: I wake up at 3am for my early shift. I stay at work until 10am and don’t tend to stray from having boiled eggs for breakfast! Over the course of the morning I have one rice and quinoa cake with two hard-boiled eggs, a black Americano, one detox tea and loads of cups of green tea.
Snack: Granny Smith apple, a homemade energy ball and a black Americano before going to the gym.
Lunch: After an early start and the gym I am usually overtired and ravenous! Today I have a piece of rye toast with avocado, chili, lime and bresaola with some left over tomato, spinach, chili, olive and chickpea mush from the weekend.
Snack: Fresh mango with fresh lime-juice and a mug of green tea.
Dinner: Homemade turkey and chia seed meatballs in tomato and spinach sauce served with brown rice and broccoli. For dessert I have three homemade sugar free chocolates with a peppermint tea.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Today I am on a day shift – so in at 7.30am and leaving at 5pm. Where possible I try to bring my own food as the canteen doesn’t have many healthy or filling options. I have a detox tea and eat a Fage Total 0% yoghurt mixed with seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, flax and chia) and mixed berries.
Snack: Carrot, broccoli, ginger, celery smoothie made with water from the Sky café - really thick and not particularly nice!
Lunch: Left over supper of turkey meatballs with rice and broccoli followed by a peppermint tea.
Snack: Black coffee and two homemade energy balls.
I make a batch of energy balls once a week and store them in the fridge. They consist of almonds, coconut, cashew butter, cacao powder, coconut oil, chia Seeds, flaxseed, Matcha Green Tea and Dates.
Dinner: Half a bagel with roast turkey that my husband had made and not finished! A bowl of chicken soup and a small salad with roasted asparagus and hummus.
Bone broth appears to be a new trendy super-food nowadays but good old-fashioned Jewish chicken soup has been a staple in my diet since birth - my grandma's and mum’s are the best! My husband has been really unwell this week with flu so we’ve had lots of chicken soup in the fridge ready to cure the aches and sniffles.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Before the gym I have two organic rice cakes with cashew butter and post gym I have protein powder mixed with water.
Lunch: Quinoa pancakes with berries and Fage Total 0% yoghurt. Followed by a detox tea.
Snack: Handful of almonds, a mug of green tea and a bite of my Uncle’s birthday cake!
Dinner: Some bean and barley soup with my big, colourful staple salad with turkey. I enjoy a couple of sugar-free homemade chocolates while watching House of Cards.
I have read a lot on the evils of sugar and try to incorporate a lot of sugar-free recipes in my cooking nowadays. I really like recipes from the likes of Deliciously Ella, Hemsley & Hemsley, Sarah Wilson. These chocolates were from the Deliciously Ella app and are made using cacao butter, cacao powder and rice malt syrup. They come out chewy and delicious (like a dark chocolate Rolo!) and really help with after dinner sugar cravings! I definitely find it hard having no refined sugar (I do have a lot of fruit) but I am trying more and more to make better and more informed choices.
Thursday
Breakfast: Off to the gym this morning so have an energy ball. Post gym I make a protein shake which has vanilla vegan protein powder, chia seeds, flaxseed, maca powder, quinoa flakes, berries, half banana and almond milk – comes out really thick but is filling! Also have a detox tea.
Lunch: Today I was invited back to my old school to give a career talk which was really fun. I considered revisiting the old school canteen but then remembered what school lunches taste like! At home I have a big salad with goats cheese, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds with apple cider vinegar.
Snack: Pistachios and a green tea.
Dinner: Met friends at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel and didn’t fancy anything too proper so stuck with my favourite: avocado on sourdough toast with two hard boiled eggs and a mixed salad. Topped this off with a vodka soda with lime, cucumber and mint.
Friday
Breakfast: Today I tried out Psycle to experience a different spin class to my local one and decided therefore to have an energizing breakfast. Quinoa porridge with almond milk, chia seeds, flaxseed, maca powder, sunflower and pumpkin seeds and mixed berries and a Detox tea.
Lunch: Turkey, avocado, chili and lime on a piece of rye toast, with cucumber and tomato. Followed by a few cups of peppermint teas.
Snack: A green apple with cashew nut butter.
Dinner: We had a typical and traditional Jewish Friday night dinner at my parents. Started with chopped liver, pickled cucumber and Challah (sweet bread – just incredible), followed by my mum’s chicken soup (good old bone broth). The main course tends to always be roast chicken and today my mum made roast carrots and parsnips, mange tout and sugar snaps to accompany it. (Roast potatoes are usually an essential too but she thought in the interest of being healthy she would omit them – my grandpa was not pleased!) For dessert I had some fruit salad, detox tea and a couple of homemade sugar free chocolates which I made as our 'thanks for having us to dinner' gift.
Saturday
Breakfast: The canteen at Sky was closed for refurbishment (no hard boiled eggs for me) so nibbled on a handful of pumpkin and sunflower seeds and two organic rice cakes. Sip on a detox tea followed by a peppermint tea.
Lunch: My husband and I have a regular local lunch place that we love called Ginger& White. Everything they make is delicious and we tend to go there at least twice a week! Today I have the salad of the day which is avocado, spinach, fennel and butternut squash. As I have been up since 3am and am starving! I also have a sausage and one slice of sourdough with their homemade peanut butter (out of this world).
Snack: Post nap I have a few berries and a homemade matcha green tea made with almond milk.
Dinner: Tonight we went out for Mother's Day with my in-laws to a fusion Indian restaurant. I shared the house salad with mixed leaves, pomegranate, papaya and walnuts to start and then had delicious sea bass with smoked aubergine and chickpea caviar, okra, asparagus and lemon chili rice to follow. Topped off with a glass of red wine.
Sunday
Breakfast: On early shift again but Sky canteen is still closed for refurbishment so had a detox tea, handful of sunflower and pumpkin seeds, green and mint tea and a green apple. Post early shift nap I had a homemade energy ball and a black Americano.
Lunch: I took my mum out for Mother’s Day and we had lunch at The Delaunay on Drury Street. We shared the kedgeree, a small chopped chicken salad and a beetroot and goats cheese salad. Had a celebratory glass of white wine and the meal was followed by fresh mint tea.
Dinner: Feeling overtired tired and lazy and my husband is out so dinner is a complete mish mash of mush! Protein Powder in Fage 0% Yoghurt mixed with flaxseed, chia seeds, cacao nibs and fresh berries and a detox tea. When my husband comes home we embark on a House of Cards marathon so I snack on some fresh mango covered in lime, two wholegrain rice cakes with cashew butter and endless mugs of peppermint tea.
