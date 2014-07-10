Get sporty yet stylish with NET-A-SPORTER

10 July 2014
Our fitness gear is about to get a serious style overhaul thanks to the new active wear range from NET-A-SPORTER

NET-A-PORTER, the world's premier online luxury fashion retailer, has launched a new activewear category NET-A-SPORTER, and it’s just the injection of elegant chic our frumpy fitness wear has been crying out for.

The new section offers customers a stylish solution to workout gear by combining high-performance pieces with the very best of luxury brands. Covering 11 different sporting disciplines customers can shop anything from tennis and golf to yoga and equestrian - there’s even a lifestyle section called ‘après sport’ for your style savvy journeys to and from your workout.

As well as our fitness faves Adidas by Stella McCartney and Nike, the site will also be showcasing upcoming activewear designers such as Monreal London, L’Etoile Sport and Ballet Beautiful. Each brand and item of clothing has been scrutinised to the max to ensure they all deliver the utmost in both fashion and function.

The only problem is, with the amount of fitness wear we’re about to purchase, we might actually have to join a gym. Motivation you can buy; we like it.


