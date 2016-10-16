New shoe review: Nike Air Zoom Strong

Is it just me, or are workouts getting more demanding? Once upon a time I toddled along to Bums and Tums or Step and went through the motions; I knew the score. These days, gyms, personal trainers and training apps are throwing all sorts of stuff at us, and while I’m achieving results in double quick time, not to mention never getting bored, staying on my toes can be a challenge. Whether you’re kickboxing, throwing everything you’ve got at a HIIT class or pumping weights with choreography (quite the skill), your kit needs to not only keep up, but enhance your performance. Basically, trainers and the like need to move with the times, and most importantly, move with you. It’s no good signing up for a 30 minute lunchtime blast if you’re spending a good portion of it doing up your laces/ hoiking your leggings back to where they should be. With high performance sports gear in mind, Nike has recently launched the tailored-for-training Air Zoom Strong shoes, and we decided to put them through their paces, to see if they can match the power of the modern woman and her increasingly rigorous workouts. Here’s the verdict… First Impressions

Sleek, light and space age-y, with colourways ranging from chic and minimalist to bright and nigh on high-vis, there’s a shoe here to suit your character/ workplace/ gym vibe. The matte elastic band at the front and back of the shoe adds interest (more on that later), and the neoprene sock inner looks cosy and inviting. The see-through, coloured sole is funky and seems as though it would keep you nice and stable without weighing you down, and the design in general is super slick and non-bulky. All in all, the Air Zoom Strong had me at hello. In Action On putting these on, the neoprene ‘sock’ was evocative of a wetsuit, but one that’s flexible, light and slides on relatively easily, rather than the usual twenty minute wetsuit tussle. To help with the ‘getting on’ process, Nike has thoughtfully added tabs at the front and back of the foot. Once you’re in, you’ll see why the sock concept is such a good idea. Smooth and supportive, it keeps feet comfortable and ‘locked down’ with zero chafing or rubbing, no matter how quick you’re moving. For someone who normally takes at least a fortnight to ‘break in’ trainers, this was the dream. As for the elastic band, I loved the fact that it blended with the shoe design and colourway (I went for seaweed/black/green glow/summit white) and once strapped in it keeps your laces underwraps, so there’s no tripping over your own feet mid-workout. Another plus is that the design supports the top of your foot, which comes in handy during side-to-side moves, especially if weak, weedy ankles run in your family as they do mine (thanks Dad).