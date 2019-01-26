“I’m a beauty editor and chart-topping podcaster and I spend £600 a month on health”

Nicola Bonn, 38, host of the Outspoken Beauty podcast and beauty editor at Heart. Lives in London with her husband and two young children Up until eight weeks ago, I was a radio presenter and was waking up at 2.30 in the morning every day. I gave it up though to pursue a career in beauty. Doing night shifts meant that I didn’t concentrate on my health enough - I wasn’t sleeping well, I was eating lots of junk food and didn’t have the energy to look after myself. Plus, I had two small children to look after at home. My personal wellness was always at the bottom of my list. My outlook changed though after speaking to my doctor. I’m approaching 40 and he told me that if I wanted to be healthy in my old age, now’s the time to make changes. So I’ve been making wellness more of a focus. I’d say that I spend around a quarter of my disposable income on wellness each month if I include food. However, after recently switching from radio presenting to a new business, I’m mindful that this might fluctuate. For me, my main priorities are my private medical care and buying healthy food for me and my family and so after allocating money to those, I’ll spend whatever’s left over on supplements, bath and body products that lift my mood, a cleaner and a back rub for times when I’m feeling especially stressed. I hate the gym (I quit after signing up to one after one day!), but I walk lots. Playing with my kids gives me plenty of exercise too.

Private Medical Care, £200 This is by far my biggest wellness spend. I love the NHS (I gave birth to my two children with them), but going private has given me greater peace of mind. I’ve found that I’m seen faster and things are dealt with quicker. One such example is when I found a lump in my breast. A specialist was able to see me the very next day and everything was sorted out really speedily. Food, £130 My husband and I were inspired to follow Jodie Kidd’s Balance Your Life eating and exercise plan after I interviewed her on my podcast. The shopping lists are set for you and incorporate a lot of fruit and good quality meat. I felt like I was eating too much sugar and junk before and this has really helped change that. £32.50 per person per week. Supplements, approx. £21.90 When I was a radio presenter, I was working all night and sleeping most of the day. I wasn’t seeing much sunshine and therefore getting enough vitamin D and so I started taking BetterYou DLux 1000 Spray , £6.95, every day. I’ve continued to do so after leaving. One bottle lasts me about a month.

I also take VSL#3 probiotic and as an IBS sufferer, I feel that it helps me feel a bit more comfortable. It’s one of the world’s most concentrated probiotics (it contains eight strains of bacteria) and three packs of 10 sachets (£44.85) usually last me three months.

Dry Body Brushing, approx. £7 I do this every day before I have a shower - it leaves me feeling energised for the day, and my skin, really soft. I use Elemis’ Body Detox Skin Brush , £21, which can last years if you keep it clean. Elemis also does a Tea Tree SOS Spray , £28, for this very purpose. It lasts for about three to four months. Bath and Shower Oils, approx. £31 As a wellness ritual, a bath is the most wonderful thing. I love Aromatherapy Associates’ Revive , (£45), and De-stress , (£47) Bath and Shower Oils - their scents are really beautiful. I replace them every two to three months

Footcare, approx. £14 It’s really important to me to look after the health of my feet and so I have one of Margaret Dabbs’ amazing Medical Pedicures , £85, once or twice a year - it’s crazy how good your feet look afterwards! I also use their moisturising Foot Hygiene Cream , £20, every night which fights fungus too.