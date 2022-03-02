Nike and Liberty London release their 10th custom print collection

In celebration of their tenth collection together Nike and Liberty London have revealed their new uber-cool custom-print range of footwear and apparel - and it’s fair to say the Glossy Posse are positively drooling at the mouth.

Working to make the line particularly distinctive Nike has given the archive Liberty print a modern and stylish makeover by applying a contemporary pattern of bright polka dots over the season’s classic Liberty floral artwork.

Entitled ‘Belmont Ivy’, the artwork itself is a beautiful botanical design that shows entwining patterns of delicate ivy clinging to buildings while a nod to the British culture is also included through the individual leaves that contain discrete markings of a ‘One Pound’ note.

Available in two muted autumnal colour palettes – Belmont Ivy Black and Belmont Ivy Burgundy, the range is divided into two distinct collections. The first being the warm, seasonal burgundy collection which is available in four of Nike’s most celebrated styles: the Blazer Mid; Air Max 1; Internationalist and Air Force 1 Mid. In contrast, the cooler winter tones of the black print are available in three of Nike’s latest women’s footwear innovations: Air Max 1 Mid; Internationalist Mid and Lunar Force 1 Sky Hi.

If that wasn’t enough to get your style buds flowing, a cotton crew, tapered jersey pant and hooded jacket have also been transformed with the distinctive print clash to complete the full line.

The Nike x Liberty AW14 footwear and apparel collection launches exclusively at Liberty London on the 1st November 2014 and on Nike.com as of 28th November 2014.