Outrage over size 14 model classed as “plus-size”

Internet users point the finger at Calvin Klein over “plus-size” model, despite the brand not categorising her as one
American fashion label Calvin Klein has found itself in the middle of controversy following its new Perfectly Fit campaign . The photos feature model Myla Dalbesio, who is a U.S size 10 (UK size 14) and would sadly be considered “plus-size” within the fashion industry.
“It's kind of confusing because I'm a bigger girl,” Myla told Elle in a recent interview. “I'm not the biggest girl on the market but I'm definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.”
Describing her body as “in the middle”, Myla explained, “I'm not skinny enough to be with the skinny girls and I'm not large enough to be with the large girls, and I haven't been able to find my place.”
However, as New York Times’ Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman pointed out, Myla was never labelled or presented as a plus-size model in the ads. Rather, the controversy stemmed from her interview with Elle, in which she shared her thoughts on being “plus-size” – the first time the term was used.
When questioned about the campaign in the interview, Myla defended the fashion house, saying that despite featuring other models such as Jourdan Dunn, Ji Hye Park and Lara Stone, she isn’t singled out as different.
“It's not like [Calvin Klein] released this campaign and were like, 'Whoa, look, there's this plus-size girl in our campaign,'' she justified.
“They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there's no distinction. It's not a separate section for plus-size girls.”
Though, many have been left outraged over the fact that Myla could even be considered as plus size. Venting her frustration on Twitter, one user wrote, “This makes me so angry - plus size? Um, no. Try healthy.”
In a statement released by Calvin Klein, the fashion brand said, “The Perfectly Fit line was created to celebrate and cater to the needs of different women.”
“And these images are intended to communicate that our new line is more inclusive and available in several silhouettes in an extensive range of sizes.”