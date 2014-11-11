Outrage over size 14 model classed as “plus-size”

11 November 2014
gtg-calvin-klein-listing

Internet users point the finger at Calvin Klein over “plus-size” model, despite the brand not categorising her as one

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

American fashion label Calvin Klein has found itself in the middle of controversy following its new Perfectly Fit campaign . The photos feature model Myla Dalbesio, who is a U.S size 10 (UK size 14) and would sadly be considered “plus-size” within the fashion industry.

“It's kind of confusing because I'm a bigger girl,” Myla told Elle in a recent interview. “I'm not the biggest girl on the market but I'm definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.”

Describing her body as “in the middle”, Myla explained, “I'm not skinny enough to be with the skinny girls and I'm not large enough to be with the large girls, and I haven't been able to find my place.”

However, as New York Times’ Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman pointed out, Myla was never labelled or presented as a plus-size model in the ads. Rather, the controversy stemmed from her interview with Elle, in which she shared her thoughts on being “plus-size” – the first time the term was used.

When questioned about the campaign in the interview, Myla defended the fashion house, saying that despite featuring other models such as Jourdan Dunn, Ji Hye Park and Lara Stone, she isn’t singled out as different.

“It's not like [Calvin Klein] released this campaign and were like, 'Whoa, look, there's this plus-size girl in our campaign,'' she justified.

“They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there's no distinction. It's not a separate section for plus-size girls.”

Though, many have been left outraged over the fact that Myla could even be considered as plus size. Venting her frustration on Twitter, one user wrote, “This makes me so angry - plus size? Um, no. Try healthy.”

In a statement released by Calvin Klein, the fashion brand said, “The Perfectly Fit line was created to celebrate and cater to the needs of different women.”

“And these images are intended to communicate that our new line is more inclusive and available in several silhouettes in an extensive range of sizes.”


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell
The best ways to recover after intense exercise
The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave
3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
Explore More