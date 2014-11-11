Outrage over size 14 model classed as “plus-size”

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

American fashion label Calvin Klein has found itself in the middle of controversy following its new Perfectly Fit campaign . The photos feature model Myla Dalbesio, who is a U.S size 10 (UK size 14) and would sadly be considered “plus-size” within the fashion industry. “It's kind of confusing because I'm a bigger girl,” Myla told Elle in a recent interview. “I'm not the biggest girl on the market but I'm definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.” Describing her body as “in the middle”, Myla explained, “I'm not skinny enough to be with the skinny girls and I'm not large enough to be with the large girls, and I haven't been able to find my place.”

However, as New York Times’ Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman pointed out, Myla was never labelled or presented as a plus-size model in the ads. Rather, the controversy stemmed from her interview with Elle, in which she shared her thoughts on being “plus-size” – the first time the term was used. When questioned about the campaign in the interview, Myla defended the fashion house, saying that despite featuring other models such as Jourdan Dunn, Ji Hye Park and Lara Stone, she isn’t singled out as different. “It's not like [Calvin Klein] released this campaign and were like, 'Whoa, look, there's this plus-size girl in our campaign,'' she justified. “They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there's no distinction. It's not a separate section for plus-size girls.”