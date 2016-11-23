Own a piece of Nike history with the new Nike Air Max Zero

There are few shoes more steeped in history than the Nike Air Max 1. With its revolutionary visible air unit in its heel providing a step up from the competition, everyone had to have a pair when it made its debut in 1987 (myself and my family included). However, did you know that before Air Max 1, there was another? Meet the Air Max Zero aka, ‘The one before the 1’ - a trailblazing shoe that was designed in 1985, un-released until 2015 and the very first piece in the Air Max puzzle.

Now available in a range of new season colourways including a striking triple-black launch, it provides both a step back in time and step forward in the style stakes. A pre-concept design to the iconic Air Max 1 by then-developer Mark Parker and Tinker Hatfield, Air Max Zero is more than a mere footnote in the Air Max 1 story having played a key part in its final development. Why then did we need to wait so long to get our hands on a pair? Essentially, because it was way ahead of its time. “Not just in regards to its appearance, but also in terms of the construction it required,” Tinker Hatfield says. “The technology and materials available to us at the time weren’t advanced enough to execute the original vision.”