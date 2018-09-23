The exercise that's a core part of Victoria Beckham’s two-hour workout

In between managing a hugely successful fashion line, being a mum, uploading new videos to her YouTube channel and working with Augustinus Bader on her beauty range, it would seem very unlikely that Victoria Beckham would find the time to exercise. But she somehow does - at a price though. She has to wake up super early to fit it in, spending two hours from 5.30am or 6am working up a sweat so she can still make the school run. A particularly versatile move that features in her plans? The far-reaching plank.

She told the Guardian that she does "loads of planks" to strengthen her core, once she's done a 45-minute, 7km run on the treadmill (watching TV boxsets and documentaries to keep her motivated) and done her toning and conditioning exercises, targeting her legs and arms, with a trainer.

The plank, when done correctly, can help you develop not just better ab definition but improve posture, balance and range of movement. However, done badly, it can cause back pain and neck strain.

How to nail the basic forearm plank

Form is what matters most. When it comes to doing a standard plank on your forearms: “Keep your body straight with your shoulder blades drawn back and down, abs braced and glutes tight,” says personal trainer David Higgins, author of The Hollywood Body Plan . Rest on your elbows and toes, look down towards the mat and hold the position for two minutes, he says.

If two minutes is too long for you though, build it up gradually. Start with 10 seconds. Planks are also great done as sets. After resting for anywhere between five and 10 seconds, hold your plank again, aiming for three sets in total. Don’t force yourself to hold the moves to the point where it feels uncomfortable on the lower back though.

Upgrade your plank: inspiration from our favourite experts

There are a number of ways to switch up your plank for a greater challenge. Here are some of our favourite upgrades on Instagram.

London Fitness Guy's bodyweight plank challenge