Post-training recipes: meals to aid muscle recovery after a marathon

The London Marathon is this weekend and though we're sure you've got your training sorted, what about your mealtimes? Be inspired with these three delicious recipes from the BBC Good Food team which have an approximate 3 to 1 ratio of carbs to protein and antiocidant-rich fruit and veg to help your muscles recover post-training... Seven-cup muesli

Ingredients 3 cups oats

1 cup mixed nuts including macadamia if possible

½ cup sesame seeds

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

1 cup dried ready-to-eat apricots, chopped To serve

soya or semi-skimmed milk

chopped fresh seasonal fruit, such as pears, banana, pineapple, papya, passion fruit and grapes Method 1. Tip the oats into a large airtight container and add the nuts, seeds, raisins and cranberries. Stir in the apricots. 2. To serve, spoon a portion into a bowl, pour over the milk and top with chopped fresh fruit. Herby rice with roasted veg, chickpeas & halloumi

Ingredients 2 red onions, cut into chunky wedges

3 peppers, sliced (we used green, red and yellow)

3 courgettes (about 600g), cut into batons

5 tbsp olive oil

200g brown basmati rice

small pack flat-leaf parsley

85g cashew nuts

1 garlic clove, crushed

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

200g halloumi, cut into chunky cubes Method 1. Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Put the red onions, peppers and courgettes in a large roasting tin, toss in 2 tbsp oil and season. (You may need to do this in 2 tins.) Pop in the oven and cook for 25 mins until the veg is tender and beginning to turn golden. 2. Meanwhile, cook the rice following pack instructions. Whizz together the parsley, cashew nuts, remaining oil, the garlic and seasoning to make a pesto. Stir the chickpeas and halloumi into the roasted veg and cook for 10 mins more. Fork the parsley pesto through the rice, spoon over the veg and serve. Veggie shepherd's pie with sweet potato mash