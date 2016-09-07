Problem-solving workout wear

You’d have to have been living in a cave to not have noticed the invasion of sleek leggings, techy trainers and technical sports tops into a workplace, supermarket or local brunch spot near you (another Californian import that’s booming). A once frumpy, underserved sector, the women’s fitness wear market has blasted out of the blocks over the past few years and is now growing at a faster pace than the men’s sportswear sector, up 26.2% between 2010-2015 compared to the male market growth at 22.6%. The word ‘athleisure’ may make you shudder, but it was this year added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and its popularity shows no signs of abating given the proliferation of high fashion activewear collaborations (Stella McCartney we’re looking at you), relaxing of formal workwear rules and rise of plush gyms and innovative, class based workout spaces and apps.

Fitness wear is popping up on seemingly every high street shop floor, but actually, is it any good, or are brands just jumping on the current wellness bandwagon? Also, is that swanky stuff worth paying for? Most importantly, are the leggings see through? Here are a few of our common bugbears and workout kit issues, and the stuff we’ve found that overcomes the sporting struggles, whether that’s slipping up in pilates or flashing your knickers at your boss.

I find fitness wear too revealing

A dri-fit lycra catsuit ain’t for everyone, and I’m sure I’m not the first woman to order a pair of sports tights online only to whisk them back to the post office the next day as YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING. Whether the fabric is in fact pretty much transparent or your legs are being squeezed like sausages, sports kit that leaves little to the imagination isn’t much fun to wear, especially when the aim of the game is to ditch your inhibitions in order to reach your fitness goals. Free your mind, and your wonderful body, by nabbing some workout wear that successfully ticks the boxes in terms of form, function, fit and fashion. Those should be the only F words associated with your gym kit. If you’re using others, I urge you to explore the myriad of options out there that are lovingly designed to make you feel comfortable in every sense of the word.

The long top: If you’re a crop top fan, go for it, but if you want something a little looser, a lot longer and a fair bit more confidence enhancing, the likes of Sweaty Betty have cases of overexposure covered. Soft, sweat wicking, silky fabric means that you’ll feel anything less than smothered, despite wearing a dropped hem, ‘higher coverage’ top. The Flaunt it Barre Vest , £60, will take you from yoga to HIIT with ease, but if that’s a bit steep the adidas Lightweight Tank Top , £17.95, features a rounded hem and a loose fit to make workouts as easy and breezy as possible as far as wardrobe is concerned.

The flattering leggings: ‘Flattering legging’ seems somewhat or an oxymoron, but bear with me, as I promise you it’s possible. Lilybod is a specialist legging brand hailing from Australia that produces well cut, thoughtfully fitted and importantly, fun, styles without the triple figure premium price tag. Cracked or plain back base colours make way for statement colour and print blocks around the lower legs and ankles, meaning that your top half needn’t be the focus of a loud print if you don’t want it to be, but there’s still something going on to take your gym kit up a notch. At around £49, they’re good value, and they’re suitably niche that you’re unlikely to see the world and her dog rocking them in your next spin class.

The not too short shorts: Sometimes shoehorning yourself into a pair of leggings on a particularly muggy day is mightily unappealing, and such days call for shorts. Often, however, sportswear designers can get a bit too carried away with the short idea, and what you end up with in reality is a glorified pair of briefs with added rustle and pockets. Not so with H&M Running Shorts , £14.99, that add a little more substance via a colour blocked under short. The dark grey/ light pink combination is particularly appealing, as is the fast drying fabric.