Reebok and FACE Stockholm create the trainers of the summer

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 June 2015
gtg-reebok-news-main

Lips and kicks: footwear with a makeup twist - we’re sold

Reebok Classic has partnered up with beauty  brand FACE Stockholm to create the trainers of the summer.

A limited edition collection of metallic and macquillage-inspired kicks, the theme of the unique range has been unveiled as ‘bold finishing touches’ - think makeup and a great pair of shoes. Fronted by blogger and Revenge actress Ashley Madekwe in a seriously steamy, sporty and scene-stealing campaign, suffice to say the shots prove that ‘Lips and Kicks’ make for the most eye-catching of final flourishes to any new season ensemble.

MORE GLOSS: Millie Mackintosh’s workout secrets

The perfect way to step into summer, the Reebok X FACE Stockholm collection launches on the 1st of July, with the metallics following on the 1st of August. They range from £75 - £90 and will be available to buy online at Reebok.co.uk .

