Reebok x Victoria Beckham is coming

Anna Hunter 9 November 2017
vb-reebok

If you’re not prepared to sacrifice sartorial kudos when it comes to your sportswear, you’ll want to read all about this- here’s what we know about the Reebok x VB line

The word ‘athleisure’ can provoke a shudder for many, but there’s no denying that sportswear influences are leaking into our daily wardrobes, so if we’re going to wear fitness attire with a twist on the daily, we may as well do so in style, and in outfits that are truly fit for more than one purpose. As such, the fusion of fitness and high fashion is particularly exciting, drawing on expertise from both camps, and when a sportswear brand with a strong heritage teams up with one of the most chic designers and icons of our time, we’re sold practically before we’ve even glimpsed the collection.

As it happens, we haven’t eyeballed Victoria Beckham’s debut designs in partnership with Reebok, but then again they won’t drop until late 2018. The fitness/fashion union will be a long term one, however, and given that the collection will sit within the ‘innovation’ arm of the Reebok offering, we’re expecting the sportswear and footwear to come to be as techy as it bang on style wise. VB revealed the collaboration on Instagram last night, wearing that easygoing yet somehow elegant combo of a luxe white t-shirt, black slacks and white trainers (Reebok Club C’s  in you’re interested). She looks as though she’s waiting for a lift to take up her to Reebok land, and it’s fair to say that she’s looking forward to expanding her fashion reach:

“To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition."

For now, keep your beady eye on  www.reebok.com/VictoriaBeckham  for further updates.

