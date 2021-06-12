Summer legs challenge: these 6-moves will get you shorts-ready

How are your 'lockdown legs'? We've definitely not been challenging our muscles as much in recent months, but now's the perfect time to step up our leg game. In response to demand from her community, personal trainer Caroline Idiens aka Caroline's Circuits has devised set of targeted exercises (no jumping!) for all ages and fitness levels to sculpt and tone legs, strengthen glutes and put a spring in your step. She's already been trialling it in her 9am online classes, with noticeable results.

"I’m on a mission to help women feel fabulous for this summer, to give them a workout which is leg-specific and to help them feel confident in their summer shorts and swimwear," says Caroline, 49. "I’ve devised a circuit which will appeal to all fitness levels, just 30 minutes long and all can be done without equipment (but with a resistance band if possible). Completed three times a week this routine can really achieve great results. The women who have been doing this with me over the past month have noticed a considerable difference in their muscle tone and the shape of their legs and they tell me they feel more confident in their clothes and report greater overall body confidence."

Caroline specialises in strength training and knows the importance of incorporating this into our fitness routines as we get older. “It's not just about looking good in your clothes it's about supporting the body and overall health we get older We lose bone density from 30 onwards and especially post-menopause, so improving our bone health and maintaining our muscles with strength training is key,” she tells us. "Many women tell me that it was the strength element missing from their fitness routine, even if they were runners and cyclists who had great cardio fitness. It's not about bulking up but feeling stronger. The legs are some of the biggest muscles in the body and they show the results of strength training quickly, you have to commit and be consistent. You will start to see results in four weeks."

Here's a quick taster video, in which Caroline demonstrates all the moves. Below, she breaks the exercises more fully. Do each set three times.