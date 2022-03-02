Roll up, roll up: Lululemon announces free silent disco yoga class

To make the switch from summer to autumn as stress-free way possible, why not book in for a yoga class with a difference? To mark national yoga month and the opening of its new store in Marylebone, lululemon has announced its first European yoga tour, kicking off in London with a Sunday morning silent disco session* on Duke of York Square.

On September the 6th between 12pm and 1.30pm, the green will be transformed into a yogi’s delight with a team of yoga experts on hand to ensure you start your Sunday in style. London yoga teachers Becky Farbstein, Celest Pereira, Tania Brown, Elodie Frati and meditation ambassador Jody Shield will be in attendance with Eoin Finn, lululemon’s global yoga ambassador to help the 1000+ strong crowd discover their inner Zen .

MORE GLOSS: How this new yoga class gave this GTG writer a better bum...

After London, the group of global yogis will be covering a further four countries over the 11 day tour: Paris on September 10th, Zurich on the 12th, Munich on the 14th and Stockholm on the 17th.

And the best part? It’s completely free. Reserve your spot for London here .

*Headsets will be provided.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .