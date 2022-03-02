Roll up, roll up: Lululemon announces free silent disco yoga class

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 August 2015
gtg-yoga-lululemon-news
Getty Images

Give your Downward Dog some disco flair by joining 1000 fellow yoga fans for a one-of-a-kind yoga session

To make the switch from summer to autumn as stress-free way possible, why not book in for a yoga class with a difference? To mark national yoga month and the opening of its new store in Marylebone, lululemon has announced its first European yoga tour, kicking off in London with a Sunday morning silent disco session* on Duke of York Square.

On September the 6th between 12pm and 1.30pm, the green will be transformed into a yogi’s delight with a team of yoga experts on hand to ensure you start your Sunday in style. London yoga teachers Becky Farbstein, Celest Pereira, Tania Brown, Elodie Frati and meditation ambassador Jody Shield will be in attendance with Eoin Finn, lululemon’s global yoga ambassador to help the 1000+ strong crowd discover their inner Zen .

MORE GLOSS: How this new yoga class gave this GTG writer a better bum...

After London, the group of global yogis will be covering a further four countries over the 11 day tour: Paris on September 10th, Zurich on the 12th, Munich on the 14th and Stockholm on the 17th.

And the best part? It’s completely free. Reserve your spot for London here .

*Headsets will be provided.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More