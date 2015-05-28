Run your socks off for children’s charity Happy Days

28 May 2015
gtg-news-happy-socks-main

Join colourful sock brand Happy Socks for a 5k charity run on Wednesday 3rd June

To celebrate National Running Day,  Happy Socks  have joined forces with charity Happy Days  to launch their very first Happy Socks X Happy Days charity run.

Happy Days Children's Charity provides day trips and short breaks to some of the UK's most vulnerable children and thanks to Happy Socks helping this worthwhile cause couldn't be easier.

Meeting at the Happy Socks store in Seven Dials on the 3rd June, the early morning run will commence at 7.30am. In addition if you fancy picking up yourself a pair of Happy Socks from the new Athletic collection now is the time. There will be 30% off the Athletic collection from Wednesday 27th May to Wednesday 3rd June (at the Seven Dials store) of which all proceeds will be donated to Happy Days.

To run is open to all, with a small £3 donation per runner to be donated to Happy Days Charity. Places are limited and will be picked by a ballot. To secure your place and find out further details of the run please email: HappySocks@sisterlondon.com


