Save 30% on tickets to London's hottest wellbeing event

If you’re into wellness and can get to London for the first weekend of March, listen up: there’s a new wellbeing event in town and it's not to be missed. Live Well London kicks off on Friday 1st March for three days of inspiration, workshops, classes, shopping and more all under one roof, with over 70 of the industry’s leading experts guiding you on everything from nutrition to body confidence and self care.

With up to three free fitness sessions included with your ticket as well as walk-in sessions on how to cook healthy dishes or what’s going to be the next big thing in wellness, there’s something for everyone; hear from the experts on how to find balance or tone up with a core-crunching Define Barre class before shopping exclusive discounts or even hanging out in the hygge lounge if you’ve gone for the full VIP package complete with goody bag and fast track entry.