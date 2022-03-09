Save 30% on tickets to London's hottest wellbeing event

Judy Johnson 1 February 2019
Live Well London brings the best of health and beauty under one roof - and you're invited. Here's why you'd be mad to miss it

If you’re into wellness and can get to London for the first weekend of March, listen up: there’s a new wellbeing event in town and it's not to be missed. Live Well London kicks off on Friday 1st March for three days of inspiration, workshops, classes, shopping and more all under one roof, with over 70 of the industry’s leading experts guiding you on everything from nutrition to body confidence and self care.

With up to three free fitness sessions included with your ticket as well as walk-in sessions on how to cook healthy dishes or what’s going to be the next big thing in wellness, there’s something for everyone; hear from the experts on how to find balance or tone up with a core-crunching Define Barre class before shopping exclusive discounts or even hanging out in the hygge lounge if you’ve gone for the full VIP package complete with goody bag and fast track entry.

Book your tickets today to mingle with the who’s who of the health, fitness and wellbeing industry; listen to Liz Earle MBE and Dale Pinnock talk about how to eat well for both body and mind, discover your dream life with Kikki.K founder Kristina Karlsson, let Jo Fairley teach you how to improve your sense of smell or get your gut health questions answered live by the Mac Twins. It's a health-conscious fitness lover's paradise - here's how to make sure you're on the gueslist...

Event details:

When: 1-3 March 2019

Where: Old Billingsgate, London

Tickets: from £35

Book now using the discount code GTG30 for 30% off your ticket - we’ll see you there!

Click here to find out more and book your tickets 


