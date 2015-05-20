Save £40 at Perfect 10 with all Project Bikini orders

20 May 2015
untitled-6-2

Get beach ready in more ways than one with our special offer from mobile beauty specialists, Perfect 10

As well as being in your best shape possible thanks to the  Project Bikini  fitness and nutrition plan, everyone knows that a few finishing touches can really help you feel confident in donning that new bikini when you hit the beach. So who do we turn to for those last minute, pre-holiday beauty treatments? The wonderful people at mobile spa  Perfect 10,  who we’ve teamed up with to bring a special offer to everyone who purchases the Project Bikini guide.

For a limited time only, anyone that signs up to  Project Bikini  will be able to purchase a bundle of summer prep treatments from Perfect 10 for a one-off reduced rate.

For the special price of £70 (normally £110) you will be able to enjoy a manicure, pedicure and spray tan - all without leaving your front door. Simply buy your 12 week guide here , and when you’re ready call Perfect 10 on 0203 086 7833 between 7am – 10pm (Monday – Thursday & Sunday) and 7am – 7.30pm (Friday & Saturday) quoting your name and order number to book in for your reduced price pamper session.

Whether you’ve got a beach holiday to prepare for or not, this is an offer you don't want to miss!

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Founded by two beauty experts, Perfect 10 specialises in creating the top quality experience of visiting a spa in the comfort of your own home. Offering a range of beauty treatments from manicures to massages, Perfect 10‘s expert therapists should be on any beauty fan’s speed dial.

Unfortunately this offer has now expired. You can still buy a copy of Project Bikini though - just click here.

Terms and conditions:

1)    Valid from: Tuesday 19th May - Tuesday 16th June and only in conjunction with purchase of downloadable guide. Please quote your Get The Gloss order ID when booking

2)    London clients only,  terms and conditions apply


