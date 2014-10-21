SBC's Russell Bateman takes over our Instagram

This weekend, Russell Bateman, founder of The Skinny Bitch Collective , trainer to the stars, and all round health and social media addict, will be hijacking our Instagram feed.

SBC, as those in the know call it, is a training and lifestyle regime for women made famous by Russell’s it-girl following. Russell uses a programme of high intensity workouts combined with a clean approach to eating to whip supermodels, actresses and high powered women into shape. His notoriously hardcore 7am workout workshops are attended (and Instagrammed) by the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Poppy Delevigne and Millie Mackintosh.

Now is your chance to see behind the scenes with Russell himself. Expect protein packed meal inspiration, cheeky motivational quotes and the exercises you need to be doing to get a model body.

