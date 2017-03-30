Simone De La Rue: “The beauty about dance is that it's never the same”

One of Tinseltown’s most in-demand PTs, LA celebrity fitness instructor Simone De La Rue has developed a reputation as the go-to trainer of some of the A-list’s most famous and hottest bodies. And now with her high energy, dance-based class, Body by Simone - Sweat (popular with the Kardashians), having just landed exclusively at Third Space London , her method looks set to make similar waves across the Atlantic too. Fun, fast and effective, the 55-minute workout takes inspiration from her signature classes in the States and experiences as a dancer on the West End and Broadway stages. Using a base of ballet to sculpt, tone and shape and featuring fast-paced routines and great playlists, Simone actively encourages attendees to not take themselves too seriously and to let go of their inhibitions. “It should be fun and joyous,” she tells us. “We're not auditioning for the West End, the idea is really just to get your heart rate up. It's a fun way to get women together, be supportive of one another and have that creative outlet.” Balancing choreography with cardio perfectly, we’d highly recommend a visit. With studios in LA and New York, three DVDs, an online streaming service, a clothing line, a co-branded shoe, book deals and a show on the E! Network under her belt, the Body by Simone business is booming. How does the woman behind it all stay fit, motivated and inspired? We caught up with her to find out...

When it comes to fitness, do you prefer routine or variety? Definitely variety. I need to constantly mix it up. The beauty about dance is that it's never the same. You're always using different muscle groups, different planes of motion and moving in different directions. Variety is good for the brain mentally and it's good for the body to not keep doing the same thing. What would we always find in your gym bag? Klorane Dry Shampoo . It’s a lifesaver because I sweat so much and teach so many classes. My Fitbit , so I can always know how many steps I've done and how many calories I've burned. My BBS dance cardio shoes that I designed with Newton Running - I can't live without them. I've always got some kind of crazy outfit on - my leggings have to inspire me. Today I'm wearing Sukishufu , £95, a British brand that I'm supporting. They make me look like I'm from out of space. You'll also always find a bottle of water in there and my iPhone for my music (you can follow me on Spotify for my playlists).