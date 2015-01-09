Skinny Bitch Collective announces partnership with Missguided

In 2014, the fitness world (and Instagram) went mad for one particular workout regime by the name of Skinny Bitch Collective . For 2015, a new collaboration with the super exclusive brand will offer you the chance to sample the workout loved by Suki Waterhouse and Millie Mackintosh from the comfort of your own home.

To celebrate the launch of the Missguided 's brand new active line the fashion label have teamed up with SBC and created an online workout programme on their microsite ‘SBC x Missguided’. The site features ten mini SBC workouts that can be easily fited into your daily lifestyle by following from home. Better still, the workouts are designed for anyone regardless of experience and fitness level with a focus on realistic and achievable goals.

It’s offical: getting fit couldn't be more fashionable.

MORE GLOSS: Russell Bateman's food diary