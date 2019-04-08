Beyonce's favourite spinning class SoulCycle is finally launching in the UK

Fan of spinning? Well, you better buckle up because after months of speculation and rumours, SoulCycle has finally announced it is launching a studio in London this summer. It's a favourite among celebrities, such as Victoria Beckham , The Chainsmokers and Beyonce, who visited the class to get back into formation after the birth of twins Rumi and Sir. Both Queen B and her husband Jay-Z have been spotted at SoulCycle in Santa Monica, while former First Lady Michelle Obama used to make an appearance at the Washington DC branch. GTG's Marissa Montgomery is a fan (check out the video she shot for us at SoulCycle New York ).

With other 90 studios across the United States and Canada, it was only right for the brand to expand across the pond, and now SoulCycle's first international branch will be located in the heart of London's Soho. The Soho studio will feature a 60-bike studio in its 3,500 square-foot, multi-level location on Great Marlborough Street, as well as SoulCycle's signature concert series, Sound by SoulCycle, and events exclusive to the UK featuring artists and performers who are part of the brand's community. It will also feature the brand's highly sought after in-house line of performance and lifestyle apparel, Soul by SoulCycle.

MORE GLOSS: What happened when Susannah Taylor tried SoulCycle in New York

SoulCycle's popularity has skyrocketed since it launched its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006. Since then, more than 20,000 riders take the class, which comprises of a 45-minute high-intensity cardio session on the bike, along with muscle-sculpting, strength training, and rhythm-based choreography. SoulCycle is known for its energetic instructors as well as its fire-burning workouts that have contributed to its cult-like following.