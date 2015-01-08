Stick to your resolutions with a little help from Chris James

8 January 2015
gtg-chris-james-yoga-main

Book in to the Yuletide Yoga classes at Liberty London to help kick off 2015 with a happy, healthy boost


Has the last month or so seen you fall into a pattern of under-exercising and overindulging? Are you currently lacking the will power to keep you new year, new you resolutions? Well don’t fret, as Yoga master and GTG expert Chris James  is here to help get you back on the fit and healthy straight and narrow.

From nutrition to meditation, Chris is a pioneer of all things holistic and health giving and is responsible for honing some of the most sought after celebrity bodies, including Millie Mackintosh, Rosie Fortescue, and Melissa Odabash, ‘Ferrari of Swimwear.’

Bringing his highly sought-after expertise to the masses, Chris will be hosting four exclusive Master classes in the Regent Street Liberty London and will be combining his renowned Mind Body Cleanse yoga techniques with nutrition & detox tips along with some exclusive one on one advice sessions.

Looking to change your mindset rather than force change on yourself, which can only contribute to a lack of motivation, these classes are a surefire way to arm yourself with the self-knowledge and the means to being healthier, toned and glowing from the inside out this 2015. Definitely a masters yoga workshop not to be missed, we’re already booking our spots.

The sessions will be held on Tuesday 13th, 20th, 27th and 3rd of February from 6.30-8pm and bookers are urged  not to hang around as there are only six places available. No previous experience is necessary - beginners are welcome. Book your place  here .



