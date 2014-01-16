Study reveals the best music to work out to

Katie Robertson16 January 2014
get-the-gloss-workout-music

New research has shown which types of music are best for your workout. Katie Robertson finds out what to listen to

We’re only two weeks into the New Year and already the once enticing challenge to get fit and transform our bodies is becoming somewhat arduous. The newly introduced exercise regime seems (to me) to be a little bit hit and miss. Some days it feels like our speed, strength and power simply knows no bounds. However, other days our stamina and fitness can seem comparable to that of a limp noodle - an inconsistency that is both highly confusing and hugely de-moralising.

However, what if there were a way to make sure every workout was as potentially effective and productive for your body as possible? Magic, I hear you say? Hypnosis? No. The answer is in fact all about the music.

Research carried out by sports psychologist Dr Costas Karageorghis has found that specific genres of music can vastly affect the performance of a person’s workout. Indeed, by comparing the different beats per minute (bpm) of up to 6.7 million songs, researchers discovered that it is possible to discover what songs are best suited to different frequencies of workout - and here’s the lowdown. Warm up with pop, blast house and hip-hop during high-intensity  and avoid rock at all costs due to its constant irregular rhythm (and because it’s just noise, isn’t it?).

MORE GLOSS: The app that measures the tempo of your iTunes library for optimum workouts

Once you’ve synced songs to your stride, add in some motivational lyrics and it is in fact possible to channel and transform your feelings of breathlessness and side splitting stitches into a wholly positive performance.

So, if there was ever a time to re-examine and re-shape your workout playlist it’s now - it may just be the musical key to your fitness success…


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Health

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and make you better at your job, according to a top sleep guru

Explore More