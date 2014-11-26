Sweaty Betty and Richard Nicoll collaborate

26 November 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-sweaty-betty-richard-nicholl-main-1

Sweaty Betty and Richard Nicoll embrace the current sports luxe trend with the launch of an exclusive capsule collection for SS15

With trainers on the catwalk at Chanel and workout leggings now appropriate lunch attire, fashionable sportswear is very much having its moment. Sportswear specialists Sweaty Betty have taken note and launched their first-ever fashion collaboration - a collection with British fashion designer Richard Nicoll.

Launched at London Fashion Week in September, the collection fuses Nicholl’s iconic colour pallette and prints with Sweaty Betty’s specialism in technical, high performance activewear. The result: a fabulous fusion of fashion and functionality. The nine-piece apparel collection is a vision of soft pastels, high tech finishes and shimmering fabrics and includes leggings, vests and jackets.

Nicoll commented: “This collection is about a modern itinerant woman. It embraces travel, fitness and the work-life balance”. Suitable for both your workout and working wardrobes this is definitely one for your diaries.

The ‘Sweaty Betty X Richard Nicoll’ collection is available online  now.

MORE GLOSS: James Dugian's gym-free exercise plan 


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, £25

Wella Eimi Sugar Lift, £12.50

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Lululemon Align Pants, £88

Monki chunky sole ankle boot, was £45 now £24.75

Trinny London BFF Skin Perfector SPF30 in Light, £39

More Gloss

Mind

What is tapping therapy and how can it help with stress and anxiety?

Nutrition

The Big IF: Zoe’s new 2-week intermittent fasting trial is here to give you better mood, sleep and energy

Victoria Woodhall
Nutrition

Menopause belly: why you can blame your hormones, and how to beat it

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health, skin and immunity booster we all need

Wellbeing

8Greens: A nutritionist’s verdict on the Michelle Obama-approved new supplement

Health

The Zoe diet has 200k people on the waitlist. We tried it and found our 'forever' way of eating

Fitness

Autumn fitness trends and wellness inspiration: menopause yoga to viral walking workouts

Mind

I'm a grief counsellor and these are 3 things I recommend to everyone

Explore More