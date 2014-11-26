Sweaty Betty and Richard Nicoll collaborate

With trainers on the catwalk at Chanel and workout leggings now appropriate lunch attire, fashionable sportswear is very much having its moment. Sportswear specialists Sweaty Betty have taken note and launched their first-ever fashion collaboration - a collection with British fashion designer Richard Nicoll.

Launched at London Fashion Week in September, the collection fuses Nicholl’s iconic colour pallette and prints with Sweaty Betty’s specialism in technical, high performance activewear. The result: a fabulous fusion of fashion and functionality. The nine-piece apparel collection is a vision of soft pastels, high tech finishes and shimmering fabrics and includes leggings, vests and jackets.

Nicoll commented: “This collection is about a modern itinerant woman. It embraces travel, fitness and the work-life balance”. Suitable for both your workout and working wardrobes this is definitely one for your diaries.

The ‘Sweaty Betty X Richard Nicoll’ collection is available online now.

MORE GLOSS: James Dugian's gym-free exercise plan