Team GTG try a new type of triathlon: The Urban Tri

12 June 2015
gtg-boomcycle-urban-tri

Last weekend three members of team GTG swapped their usual Sunday morning activities of brunch and bed for a hat-trick of fitness events

45 minutes of hot yoga, a 5km run and 8 miles spinning - not your average Sunday morning (or triathlon) but on our agenda last weekend as we braved the challenge of The Urban Tri. Arriving at Yotopia’s  snazzy Covent Garden studio at the slightly ungodly hour of 9.30am we kicked off the alternative event with a 45 minute hot yoga session. The lovely Emily  led us through a fast moving vinyasa flow which got our heart rate up and our bodies warm (read: sweaty). After stretching out our legs and opening up our hips we had a few minutes to gather our thoughts during a short relaxation, and then the real race began.

Trainers laced up, we made our way to BOOM Cycle  via Embankment, Southbank and Blackfriars Bridge. Running across the Thames in the glorious sunshine and whizzing (kind of) past iconic London landmarks meant we managed to keep our pace up whilst our friends from Sweatshop marked the route to avoid us missing a turn.

Arriving at BOOM Cycle in Holborn our legs had no time to rest as it was straight on our bikes for the last section of the Urban Tri. With the music booming and the lights down low we were ready for the last push and as the playlist got better and better we powered through the 8 miles to the finish line.

Elated (and somewhat relieved) to finish we were treated to protein hits by way of Pip & Nut  nut butters (the almond and coconut one is the dream) and Rebel Kitchen  Mylk and of course, a very much needed shower.

The Urban Tri runs the first Sunday of every month and costs £40 - find out more here.


