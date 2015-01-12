That Girl’s New Year, new you workout

With Christmas finally over and the New Year well and truly here, we’re looking for a way to rev up our exercise regimes to give us a head start for seeing our fitness New Year’s resolutions through to completion. Thankfully, That Girl’s Christina Howells has the perfect quick and effective fix you can do anytime and anywhere which fits perfectly into even the most hectic of January schedules.

Taking high intensity interval training to the next level, it’s been designed to give your workouts an added boost to get you feeling fitter, trimmer and better equipped to deal with the post-Crimbo aftermath. “This workout is high intensity interval training but in a different format where the moves have been ‘stacked.’ With each round you increase the amount of effort but not the rest time,” says Christina.

“Not only does the workout give your metabolism a boost for the day helping you to burn more calories even when you have finished, it will also increase lean body mass which is 3 times more metabolically active than fat - over time you will become a fat burning machine.”

And the clincher? These are all exercises you can do at home.

Feeling motivated? Enter the code GLOSS 20 at www.thatgirllondon.com and receive a 20% discount on the That Girl Original and That Girl 2.0 workout plans (from the 12th of January 2014 to the 12th of February 2014) to keep you fit, lean and strong all year long. Sounds like a recipe for success to us. Here's a taster of the moves you need to know...

How to do it

1. Do Exercise 1 for 30 seconds; rest for 30 seconds.

2. Do Exercise 1 and 2 for 30 seconds each; rest for 30 seconds.

3. Do Exercises 1, 2 and 3 for 30 seconds each; rest for 30 seconds.

4. Do Exercises 1, 2, 3, 4 for 30 seconds each; rest for 30 seconds.

5. Rest for 1-2 minutes and repeat the sequence again for a real intense burst to your day.

Notes

If you are newer to exercise then increase your rest period to 45 or 60 seconds, but remember to decrease this as your fitness improves.

Exercise 1: Rock ‘n’ Rolls