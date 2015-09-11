The 10 best new additions to your AW15 workout wardrobe

Occasionally we have to come to terms with the fact that a neon micro short might not be fit for purpose when bolting down your local high street in the pouring rain. When you live in Croydon rather than Cali, flimsy fitness wear is not an option. Doing burpees in just your bra isn’t how we British do things anyway. Leave the barely-there Lycra to those tropical island Instagrammers and cosy up in the new AW15 collections instead. We’ve taken into account your different fitness habits and whittled our favourites down to ten… Adidas StellaSport Tights On first glance these grey-black leggings might appear to be bog standard workout gear, but look longer and you’ll recognise high-end Stella McCartney touches. Flashes of neon at the ankle and waistband add a chic, go faster element, as do high vis zips. Adjustable ankles make wiggling into these a breeze, and talking of breezes you won’t feel any thanks to heat-conserving climawarm™ technology. The breathable fabric means that you won’t get too sweaty either; win:win.

Buy online , £42 Lululemon Athletica Kanto Catch Me Run Jacket Wear this in white and passers-by may well assume they’ve encountered an angel in their midst. The jacket’s clever sweat-wicking fabric panels almost resemble wings, and in the manner of an otherworldly being this jacket will resist earthly conditions such as rain, wind and biting cold (although you’ll want to later it with a decent thermal in the depths of winter). A reflective finish means that you’ll always be visible and an array of pocket options means that you won’t have to hide your front door keys in a flowerpot. Thumbholes also keep you cosy and ensure that the jacket doesn’t ride up while your arms are pumping. Basically, put this on and you’re flying. Buy online , £138 GapFit Space Dye Running Pullover Soft, non-clingy and with run friendly elements such as mesh arm and shoulder panels, sweat-wicking jersey fabric and a reflective trim, this long sleeved top will make your run as comfortable as possible, even if you are going for a painful PB. Get it in Heather Grey before it’s gone.

Buy online , £34.95 H&M Sportswear Running Hat When it’s more than a little fresh outside but you don’t want to overheat in a full on woolen tea cosy, this sleek, fast-drying hat will protect your ears and head from the cold without leaving you itchy, sweaty and uncomfortable. Blue Marl is our shade of preference.

Buy online , £7.99 Nike Air Zoom Odyssey It’ll be nippy out there soon, so you’ll want to get a jog on. These new running shoes were designed to speed you along you on your sprint, and thanks to responsive cushioning and strategically placed air units, they’re especially tailored to faster paced runs. Stable, breathable and impact minimising, they’re the most supportive (and vibrant) running partner you could hope for.

Buy online , £130 Sweaty Betty To The Beat Dance Leggings Okay we get it, not everyone’s a runner, and indoor classes have all the more appeal during the colder months. These jazzpants will enhance your every move thanks to their infinite level of stretch and support. The mesh inserts looks kind of sexy (and they have the advantage of airing your legs) and the design coupled with a flash of pink means that they’re suitably stylish for all day weekend wear, and possibly weekdays depending on how casual your office vibe is.

Buy online , £90 Lucas Hugh Neva Crop Printed Stretch Sports Bra Longer (and far more aesthetically pleasing) than your average sports bra, this crop goes beyond the call of simple support. It can be worn for both wet and dry workouts, not to mention layered with a looser top or dress for nights out. It dries fast, is light and comfortable and the print was designed to evoke “the energy of a winter morning”. We do hope we get some frosty dawns in the coming months that are this beautiful.

Buy online , £155 Charli Cohen Berry Laser Leggings Contouring may still be going strong in makeup circles, but have you ever thought about contouring your legs? You don’t need to if you wear this bright, cheery pair of leggings; they’ll do all the hard work for you (short of actually getting your legs moving during workouts). The contoured panels enhance your muscle tone and leg shape, while compression fabric supports limbs and improves circulation to result in less muscle soreness post weights session. As well as being impressively technical, they’re cushy to wear and wick away sweat. The waistband is also double folded and equipped with drawstring to fit like a glove; CC knows what women want, and that’s to look seriously stylish while not falling out of your fitness wear. No chance of that happening in these British made marvels.

Buy online , £185 Wellicious Swirl Jumpsuit Just in the way that leggings crept into our wardrobes despite initial resistance, so many of us have embraced the jumpsuit for business meetings and evenings out. Don’t confine the good old all-in-one to formal occasions however; slipping on a soft, breathable jumpsuit could very well complement your yoga dynamism. At first glance this model doesn’t look like workout wear, but it’s craftily designed to absorb sweat, allow ease of movement and prevent anything going south during downward down (there’s zero risk of gaping necklines or tummy exposure). It’s not only modesty preserving, but it’s eco-friendly too. Namaste.

Buy online , £145 Pepper & Mayne Autumnal Print Vest When fitness, fashion and seasonality fuse, tops like this are made. The dry-fit fabric is suitable attire for any kind of bar/barre you may be frequenting after work, not to mention hot yoga and many other workouts (also, dancefloors). Adjustable with underwired support, it’s light years away from the baggy old t-shirts we once hid beneath on the gym floor.

Got your eye on any new AW15 fitness pieces? Let us know what's on your list by commenting below or tweeting us @GetTheGloss