The 5 best YouTube workouts for a flatter stomach

While we love to keep fit, us Glossies occasionally find it hard to stay motivated in the colder months, and may reach for naughty comfort food more often than usual.

Luckily, we can turn the comfort of our living rooms into our own personal gym space, thanks to endless workouts on YouTube. So, we’ve compiled our top 5 video workouts for a flatter stomach to help keep you lean and mean until the sun decides to show its face again.

What’s even better? The comfort of your sofa is right behind you for when you’re done and ready to collapse…

“HIIT Workout for Abs and Obliques” by FitnessBlender

This gruelling workout is guaranteed to make out sweat. Posted by FitnessBlender, a husband and wife duo; Daniel and Kelli, this channel has over 360 videos, but this one is our favourite for combatting the stomach area. The 21-minute session consists of a 4-minute cardio warm up and a 17 minute HIIT routine, which includes exercises like flutter kicks, toe touch crunches and Russian twists (beware). Each move is demonstrated by Kelli while Daniel’s voiceover explains the moves clearly and gives you tips on how to make them more effective. He even counts down the last 5 seconds of each section, which really pushes you towards your rest period. Your stomach might ache for a few days after your first time completing the routine, but keep at it and you’ll see your stomach slim down in next to no time.

Watch the workout here .