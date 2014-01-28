The Adrenalista: The art of the fashionable trainer

Thank God for platform heels – if it hadn’t been for that season ago when every shoe seemed to come with a vertiginous wedge of extra height and a stacked heel, making walking on any surface (not least cobblestones) virtually impossible, there would be no backlash and without the backlash, perhaps trainers would not have been such an instant fashion hit. They’re comfortable, they’re cool, and everyone, suddenly, is wearing them.

Not just the zeitgeisty street style pin-ups and pop stars, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora, Rihanna and Beyonce, but fashion royalty, including Celine designer Phoebe Philo, who first gold-stamped the trend by wearing trainers for her post-show bows (Nike Air Max, New Balance and Adidas Stan Smiths), and then by producing her own version for Celine – an homage to classic skater slip-ons – that sold out in weeks. Labels like Lanvin, Balenciaga, Dior, Kenzo and Pierre Hardy followed suit, leading to the sight at this year’s front rows of bloggers, editors and fashion hounds swapping heels for trainers. (At the Vogue Festival, the magazine’s staffers were dressed in a uniform of pencil skirts, grey marl sweaters and colourful sneakers.) As if this wasn't proof enough that the trainer is cool again, last week Karl Lagerfeld sent every model out on the Chanel couture catwalk wearing a pair, and Riccardo Tisci, Creative Director at Givenchy has for the first time collaborated with Nike to reinvent the sportswear brand's most celebrated style, the Airforce 1.

You could argue that the trend is simply a style hangover from the Olympics or another sign of fashion’s ongoing love affair with the Nineties (when every Britpopper rocked a pair of Adidas Gazelles) – but, really, who cares? All you need to know is that trainers are back. Which means it is now fashionably legitimate to be casually comfortable. Hallelujah. Now all you need do is know who’s wearing hat and what to buy now.