The Adrenalista: Sweaters for women

There was a time when sweaters were for only for your builder – worn with those ubiquitous, baggy grey sweatpants – or school P.E kits. No longer. The sweater is having a moment, and not just for sportswear. In fact, sweating in a sweatshirt is to be actively discouraged, especially if you’re thinking of wearing one of the new breed of ultra-luxe, ultra-expensive ‘trophy’ sweaters: pimped-out classics with maximum fashion kudos. Balenciaga, Celine and Givenchy are responsible for turning the humble sweater into fashion cat-nip. Kenzo, too, whose bright, zingy, logo embossed affair is repeated season to season in new print and hues, and has become a street style staple. The latest, a £190 number found at NET-A-PORTER , is printed with muted, pastel-coloured clouds. Balenciaga were arguably the first to take a high fashion approach to the humble crewneck, mixing Eighties sci-fi imagery with tough neoprene, as modeled by every fashionable girl in town. Their newest offering is in black cotton and printed with an image of a Sphynx and the directive, ‘Join a weird trip’ – which you can, if you have £235 to spare and a tolerance for waiting lists. (It’s sold out at matchesfashion.com.) Givenchy takes a similar approach to the new sweat style, mixing print and imagery – rabid dogs, Bambi, Renaissance paintings - on no-nonsense cotton. Their versions for this winter - a pixelated Doberman, a religious icon – are a whacking £770 and £805 respectively, at Browns Fashion .

Slightly cheaper, but with no less fashion currency, sweatshirts by Christopher Kane feature hyper-coloured brain scans – for £275 at Browns Fashion – or the subtler statement of a plain black cotton sweat with a hook and eye motif trim, £330 at NET-A-PORTER . Lanvin’s maximalist version comes in antique rose terrycloth, embellished with sequin beetles, a steal, at £915 at NET-A-PORTER . (Obviously I’m joking. But it is rather beautiful.)