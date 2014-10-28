The Adrenalista: Why warm sportswear will change your workout

As the seasons shift from cool, bright autumn to the creeping murk of winter, the weather begins to play an even larger part in our exercise plans. Motivation is easy when the sun’s shining, but when you wake up to rain, few of us can resist burrowing back down under the duvet. The problem is not just one of will power, but equipment – who wants to exercise when your kit’s not up to the job? Outdoor workouts require technical fabrics that keep you warm and dry, while letting you sweat. Also, we want to look good – impossible in a flappy cagoule or baggy sweatpants. Just in time, this season sports labels have turned to fashion designers for inspiration, offering an injection of adrenalin to your winter workout wardrobe.



Sportswear design has never been sleeker or chicer. A point made by Nike, who recently launched a winter collection by Brazilian fashion designer Pedro Lourenco, with a catwalk show and a performance by Missy Elliot. The pieces, debuting on Nike.com on the 13th November, and modelled in a campaign by Karlie Kloss, feature – so label boasts – innovation with ‘couture craftsmanship.’ This translates to monochrome mesh tanks fitted with reflective patches – a necessity when working out during dark afternoons – a satiny, pale pink waterproof jacket, and a neat black shell jacket in sweat-wicking jersey that’s printed with a crocodile pattern inspired by 1960s' couture.

At H&M, there is much anticipation for the 6th November release of a collection designed by Alexander Wang, a designer who has been incorporating athleticwear onto the catwalk since his very first collection. At H&M, he has created cropped, ‘Wang’ embossed sweatshirts (toasty enough for post-yoga cool downs), technical fibre sports bras, quick-dry tanks, and breathable, mesh tops, perfect for layering under the designer’s reflective, rainproof jacket – complete with natty, cap-brimmed hood. There’s even a pair of boxing gloves. MORE GLOSS: 12 ways to stay motivated to get fit