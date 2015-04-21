The bespoke new HIIT package from Project Fit

21 April 2015
project-fit

If you're short on time but keen to get in shape then this new package from Project Fit might interest you...

Providing a PT level of service to time-starved workers in the city, Project Fit’s intimate, intense and high-achieving classes have fast become a firm favourite amongst the Glossy Posse. Tapping into the current trend for High Intensity Interval Training, the bespoke style workouts promise ultimate results, fast - and they’re about to get even better with their new Summer Sculpt Package.

Designed by fitness experts and Project Fit founders  Ben Staines  and  Joel Hilton , the Summer Sculpt package combines bespoke nutritional advice with revised Project Fit group sessions that work to specifically target the popular problem areas of most men and women.

To start you’ll receive a full consultation and comprehensive analysis of your current diet and fitness levels, which the team will use to identify your individual goals and set a programme for progression.

Every class is different and involves alternating treadmill intervals and sprints with isolated floor-based resistance exercises (which FYI, can burn up to a whopping 1,200 calories per session) that keep you constantly on your toes.

Once your programme has been set you’ll have unlimited access to the full range of Project Fit classes for three months, allowing you to fully transform your body and hit the beach with a bang. We don’t know about you but we’re already lacing up our trainers...

The Summer Sculpt Package is priced at £500 - find out how to book your spot  here .

