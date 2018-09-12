The best ‘arm day’ workouts for toning triceps, biceps and shoulders

Along with tummies and legs , the upper arms can be a tricky area to train. If your gym workout is not quite delivering the strength and definition you’re looking for, try these simple home workout upgrades, videos and classes to sculpt biceps, triceps and deltoids.

The no-equipment arm blaster: pumped up push-ups

“Push-ups are great as there are so many ways of doing them,” says personal trainer and Methodology X creator Dan Roberts . “I always recommend varying them as the body develops best when it’s kept guessing!”

All push-ups work your pectorals, deltoids and triceps, but a few tweaks can help focus your efforts. Try placing hands closer together. “The pecs are put in a weak position so the triceps help out more,” he says. Doing this on the floor is very hard, so place your hands on a chair or bench. “This is far better than using your knees because it's harder and so better for tricep development and secondly, you get to engage and improve your core.”

Another variation is the incline tucked press-up, as above but with the hands shoulder-width, keeping your elbows tucked into your sides. “Lower your body and keep your back flat and your elbows tucked into your side. Go as low as you can, even if it’s just a few inches.”

How many should you do? Don’t fixate on numbers of reps, says Dan. “Muscles don't keep count - if they are pushed and if it's intense enough, they will adapt. Do four sets of as many reps as you can.” If you can’t do more than five then it's too hard for you and you should vary things (have hands wider or higher). If you can do more than 20 reps it’s too easy.

Have 90 seconds rest between sets. "If you really want to focus on push-ups, then do them every single day. They are small muscles so they recover pretty quickly,” says Dan.