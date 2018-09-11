The sportswear e-tailer that’s catering for all shapes and sizes

The term ‘inclusive’ has a tendency to be bandied around by brands quite a lot these days - but not all actually deliver on the claim. While makeup-wise, wider shade ranges are slowly becoming more commonplace (finally), the same can’t be said for fitness wear lines. However, it’s a problem that retailers such as Fashercise are looking to fix. The activewear website has just launched a Curve edit , designed to highlight brands that cater for a wider breadth of shapes and sizes. “In this industry, curvy women have often been left behind in the stylish activewear stakes, and this is something we’ve been working on fixing behind the scenes for a long time,” says co-founder Alexandra Vanthournout. “The perception of what 'fitness' is, is changing, and we feel that the industry is finally catching on: yes, some fit women might have six packs and biceps, others have butts and big boobs. We strongly believe that fitness is no longer defined by size.”

The first two Curve labels to be added into the mix are Rainbeau and DAY/WON, whose leggings, tops and shorts go up to a UK size 24. Over the coming months, Alexandra and co-founder Camille Roegiers be adding more brands to their Curve portfolio as well as continuing discussions with their existing brands too regarding adding additional sizes to their offerings (many of whom will be doing so in the near future). Here’s hoping more retailers and brands follow suit and treat a diverse size range as the norm rather than the exception or a separate category. Here are some other suits-all sportswear sites that are on our radar. ASOS 4505 Curve Sizes available: Up to 30 From its cosmetics to its clothing, ASOS offers something for everyone - and its fitnesswear line is a great example of this thanks to its collection of budget-friendly workout staples. Buy online . Fabletics

fabletics.co.uk Sizes available: Up to 30 Whether you’re looking for a stylish tank top, a pair of high performance leggings or a comfortable sports bra, you’ll find it here. Buy online . Simply Be

Sizes available: Up to 32 You’ll find both great own-brand and multi-brand fitness buys here to appeal to both a variety of price points and sizes. Buy online . Nike