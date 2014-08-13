The best headphones for your gym workout

Whether you’re lifting weights, booked in for a spin class or crunching your way to a flatter stomach , having the perfect HIIT workout playlist to hand will certainly go some way in keeping you motivated. The problem lies, though, in finding a pair of sports headphones that don’t fall out mid rep. Until now, that is.

Sweat and water-resistant with durable yet comfortable ear pieces, the Yurbuds Inspire Sport Earphones stay put no matter how fast you run (or try to run) or how hard you push yourself. Simply twist and lock each one into each ear, put your phone on shuffle and try to avoid busting the occasional dance move in between classes. Available in a range of colours to suit any gym wardrobe and style too, they’re the high performance piece of fitness wear that’s made exercise all the more enjoyable.

Yurbuds Sport Earphones, £25. Buy online .