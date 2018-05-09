The 6 best leg lengthening leggings
Over the last few months, we’ve covered everything from tummy-controlling to bum-lifting leggings and now, as it’s Leg Week at GTG, we’ve turned our attention to legs - could the answer to leaner and longer limbs lie in your workout wardrobe? With clever colour and design choices, yes.
In our experience, the best leg lengthening leggings tend to be high-waist, full length and are one colour from hip to toe. If you love a pattern though, opt for ombre or vertical ones - they’ll instantly draw the eye down. Which ones outperform the rest? Built for fashion and function, here are our six favourites.
lululemon Wunder Under Tight Hi-Rise Leggings in Ombre Melange, £78
Great for: Yoga
Come Crow or Child’s Pose, these leggings will stay put. Extremely stretchy and flexible (even on days when you’re feeling anything but), they fit like a second skin (so snug), while their grey ombre design draws the eye down for added length.
New Look Black Sports Leggings, £9.99
Great for: Spinning
Black leggings are a workout wardrobe staple - and you don’t necessarily have to pay a high price to get your hands on high quality ones. Designed with an elasticated high waist for added support and stretchy fabric hardy enough to keep up with your every move, they pack in a load of benefits for just under a tenner.
Varley Preston Printed Stretch-Jersey Leggings, £90
Great for: Barre
The eye-catching marble-lined design of these leggings subtly elongates to make them perfect for both in and out of the gym. Complete with high waistband and super smooth fabric, they’re built for comfort and speed.
Lucas Hugh Performance V2 Leggings in Midnight, £82.50
Great for: An all-rounder
These are a favourite of our Art Editor, Sarah McGinnis’, for their figure-hugging cut and abilities to lengthen and shape limbs. Equipped with ventilation panels at the inner thighs and added structure at the rear, there’s some impressive tech interwoven into its threads to help you get through the sweatiest of workouts.
Adidas Ultimate Miracle Sculpt Tights, £89.95
Great for: Running
These gradient-effect leggings instantly draw the eye down to create the illusion of longer, leaner limbs. Complete with a compression fit to help boost performance and aid with recovery, extra control at the waist and hip and sweat-wicking fabric, they offer both support and style.
Ivy Park Active Logo Taped Side Stripe Leggings, £45
Great for: A dance class
If you’re looking for a pair of leggings that’ll make you feel as good as re-watching this year’s Coachella, we may have found them. Mid-rise, stretchy, breathable and complete with vertical Ivy Park striping for a more streamlined effect, they’ll help you get you one step closer to being able to move like Queen B.
