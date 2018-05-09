1 / 7

The 6 best leg lengthening leggings

Over the last few months, we’ve covered everything from tummy-controlling to bum-lifting leggings and now, as it’s Leg Week at GTG, we’ve turned our attention to legs - could the answer to leaner and longer limbs lie in your workout wardrobe? With clever colour and design choices, yes.

In our experience, the best leg lengthening leggings tend to be high-waist, full length and are one colour from hip to toe. If you love a pattern though, opt for ombre or vertical ones - they’ll instantly draw the eye down. Which ones outperform the rest? Built for fashion and function, here are our six favourites.

