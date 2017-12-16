7 lower ab exercises that provide results

When it comes to losing weight off your waist, is it possible to target your lower abs? In an ideal world, the answer would be yes, there would be one magic move that would do the trick on this particularly tricky area. Unfortunately though, there are more layers to this common fitness query than first meets the eye.

The rectus abdominus works as one unit and spot-reducing one ‘half’ is not only extremely difficult to do, but also could end up doing more harm than good in the long-run. As personal trainer and That Girl London’s Christina Howells puts it: “Toned lower abdominals are not the result of any one specific isolation exercise and require more than just training your abdominals, which in fact if you did would leave you with a pretty unbalanced core.”

Abs are said to be made in the kitchen and in addition to this, a multidimensional workout is needed to reduce overall body fat - especially since our stomachs are more likely to accumulate more of the stuff in the lower ab region. “Your lower abdominals are not going to be visible until this extra layer has gone,” says Christina. “To get results, you will need to implement a cardio as well as strength training regime that also focuses on your core while paying attention to your diet.”

Also central to an effective lower ab exercise regime is not just what you do in it, but how you do it. “The lower abdominals require mental focus to make sure you’re engaging them throughout,” explains Christina. “If you don’t engage your brain when doing these exercises, then you’re not likely to be engaging your lower abdominals. It’s simple really, lose your attention and you jeopardise your results.”

So provided diet and technique are addressed, any modifications/additions to your regime can be best maximised to achieve optimum results. We’ve asked Christina for her top ab workout upgrades in this regard and have also scoured social media for some useful lower ab exercise inspiration. Here are 7 of the best tips, moves and circuits that we’re found.

Plank crunches