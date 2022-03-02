Why treadmill workouts are the fastest growing exercise trend of 2019

As public perception of gym equipment goes, the treadmill is probably considered the most dull and unsexy machine on the gym floor, with plodding along on a treadmill becoming somewhat of a metaphor for being on autopilot or stuck in your ways. Of late, however, the treadmill is anything but. It’s blazing a trail where genuinely exciting, highly effective workouts are concerned, with tech allowing you to join live classes from the comfort of your home, galvanising instructors ensuring that no two treadmill workouts are ever the same and ‘run labs’ assessing your every stride in real time. Here’s why treadmill workouts are set to be the next Soulcycle -level fitness trend, what it means for your body, mind and mojo. They accelerate your fitness levels

In research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine last month, HIIT training was found to be more effective for weight loss than longer, more steady workout sessions, with sprint intervals proving to be especially beneficial in the weight loss camp. It’s these kind of sprint interval workouts that ever-expanding training studios and concepts such as Barry’s Bootcamp and Equinox are majoring on, combining ‘half treadmill, half gym floor’ style class structures that fuse the fat-burning cardiovascular benefits of running with the muscle-building results of resistance training. Partnering weight training with treadmill sprints will add an edge to the results you’ll get from running and pays off for rookie runners and marathoners alike according to Barry’s Bootcamp co-founder and master trainer Sandy Macaskill : “By combining running and weight training you’ll simultaneously improve your cardiovascular system, meaning greater stamina for your runs, and strengthen your muscles, meaning better control of running form. “Mixes of speed, endurance and hill runs improve your overall running capability. Being more economical with your movement, and converting energy to power more efficiently, in turn circles back to increased stamina. All of this is great to have when combined with steadily building distance in your legs if you’re training for an event or doing longer runs away from the treadmill.” Indoor treadmill workouts also bring an added advantage where keeping up your fitness routine is concerned… They can help to prevent injuries Rather than going hell for leather on an uneven surface, treadmill-lead workouts allow you to push your fitness boundaries in a more controlled environment, which can help you to stay injury-free according to Sandy: “By training with a mix of treadmill interval sprints and resistance exercises you’ll be cutting down on your chances of picking up injuries. Notching up runs on a cushioned treadmill (the Woodway treadmills in our studios are the best on the market and used by professional sports teams across the globe) rather than pounding the pavements also cuts your risk of impact injuries. “Workouts like this are also a great way to progressively load your body. You can always go to the best of your own ability, whether that means you haven’t run in ten years or you’re an Olympic athlete . That steady approach is a great help in any training regime but especially if you’re a first time runner, and direct feedback and motivation from trainers in classes helps you to achieve your goals faster.” They’re anything but boring

Forget the hamster wheel associations or slogging along while staring at a wall - the latest treadmill workouts incorporate everything from “parachute mode” to simulate the resistance of pulling a parachute behind you to virtual running avatars in fantasy landscapes and more IRL choice than ever. New London studio Sweat It anchors all of its fitness class offerings (from £15.50 per class as part of a package) around the treadmill, with a ‘run’ and ‘rig’ component to every class that varies every day to allow you to mix up interval sprints and longer distance runs with functional weight training on a ‘rig’ with 20 separate workout stations. Specialist running machines have both powerful parachute modes and a ‘sled’ setting to mimic the effect of pushing a sled, meanwhile specialist treadmill trainers ensure that you take each class at your own pace. Barry’s Bootcamp workouts (from £16.50 per class as part of a package) also promise to stamp out the potential monotony of treadmill workouts (Sandy insists that “no two classes are ever the same”) while the Equinox Precision Running programme (membership from £215 per month) features over 90 individual running workouts. These take place on customisable Woodway treadmills that adapt to your unique running habits and allow you to tailor everything from lighting to your on the go audio and even the air you’re breathing - it’s oxygen enriched if you so wish. The classes have proved so popular (spots typically get snapped up as soon they hit the schedule) that Equinox is set to launch standalone Precision Running studios in the US, meanwhile Run Labs allow for advanced performance analysis and a London St James’ club Run Zone aims to make treadmill areas more immersive than ever, with tailored audio and even CBD infused water to give runners an energy boost. If you’re lucky enough to have a treadmill at home but are more partial to using it as storage unit, you’ll be happy to learn that fun and futuristic virtual treadmill workouts are also legging it into your front room to banish treadmill tedium. Zwift allows you (in the form of an avatar onscreen) to go for quick jogs or more epic runs in fantasy and real world surroundings, with elite coaches devising workouts behind the scenes to suit your needs and the choice to embark on solo countryside runs, join competitive races alongside a volcano with thousands of others or stretch your legs in a group workout on a desert island. All you need is a Zwift Foot Pod or a bluetooth enabled treadmill to get on board. They’re sociable The fact that you can run with others even when you’re technically alone via treadmill workout apps such a Zwift makes training less lonely, and whether you’ve joined a real life or virtual treadmill workout, Sandy emphasises that “a community atmosphere can really help you to push through those mental barriers that can take hold on a run.” The ‘we’re all in this together’ vibes are stronger than ever where treadmill workouts are concerned too - Equinox credits its group-focused classes for a widespread “renaissance in treadmill running”, with classes and programmes “democratising and demystifying” running in the way same way that Soulcycle and the like popularised spinning among the masses. The increasing appeal of treadmill classes is reflected in the fact that treadmill workouts are the fasted growing category on the ClassPass app too, meanwhile giant leaps in treadmill tech make joining a live treadmill class possible even if you’re not leaving the house... The tech has gone space age