The best ways to recover after intense exercise

We don't know about you, but we're exercising more than ever at the moment and while we love discovering new workouts that motivate us and different moves that make us feel the burn all from the comfort of our own home, we definitely do not love the aching muscles we feel for days afterwards. If you find yourself struggling to tackle the stairs after a squat session or wincing as you wash your hair in the shower you're not alone - we quizzed six nutrition and fitness experts for their best rest and recovery tips so we can get back to our fitness regime pronto - those Instagram live workouts wait for no woman! HYDRATION: Steve Mellor, Head of Personal Training at Nutrition at Freedom2Train WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT? When you exercise, your body sweats to thermoregulate your body temperature, meaning you don't continue to get hotter and hotter. Your body is smart and it starts to sweat as a cooling mechanism. This happens even when it’s cold. It’s very important to replenish this sweat loss, as dehydration can cause cognitive impairment (not good if you’re at work or driving home), cardiac stress, inability to reduce core body temperature, unconsciousness, hypothermia and more. Thirst is a sign of dehydration and should be addressed immediately. If you’re thirsty, you are already 2-4% dehydrated and 2% dehydration can reduce your physiological output by up to 20%. WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DON’T DRINK ENOUGH? In addition to the above, one key thing to pick up on is your blood changes in viscosity, meaning your blood gets thicker. This means the heart has to work harder to pump the blood around the body putting undue stress on the heart muscle. We are 70% water, so 2-4% of a 60kg female would be up to 1.7L of water. With this loss, the body can cope but key bodily functions will be impaired and slowed down. HOW MUCH SHOULD WE DRINK A DAY? 1.6L per day is the NHS guidelines for women, if you're active or work in warm conditions this should be increased. I advise clients to aim for 2.5L at least and more on those days that they workout hard. DOES THIS CHANGE ACCORDING TO EXERCISE? Yes, you should always drink more on exercise days, the ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) says that we should drink 500ml pre-exercise and then 150-200ml every 15 minutes to stay hydrated throughout. They it goes on to say that we should drink 1.5L of fluid after exercise for every 1kg of bodyweight lost. These are generic recommendations and all fluid guidelines are dependent on the individual, so monitoring urine colour (keep it light) and body weight changes on workout days should offer a more bespoke guideline. For exercise over an hour, you should opt for some sodium to be replaced too, going for NUUN electrolyte tablets are a great way to hydrate and don't have additional sugar. They can be bought online and in numerous sports shops.

HOW DOES IT WORK? Foam rolling relaxes overworked and tense muscles and helps stimulate blood supply. Use a foam roller daily for best effects and use to massage your entire body. A ‘Trigger Point’ foam roller is a relatively small piece of equipment, so pretty easy to incorporate into your workout regime be it at home before or after training. WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DON’T DO IT? Stretching and cooling down your muscles after a workout is really important to their recovery. If you don’t stretch off properly after exercising, you risk experiencing DOMs (delayed onset muscle soreness), which is a sign of insufficient warm up, or cool down, over-work, too much weight and not enough rest. In its extreme, it can be incapacitating which isn’t great for any exercise or training program! EPSOM SALTS: Chris James, Yoga, Health and Wellness Experts WHAT ARE EPSOM SALTS? Epsom salts is an inorganic salt containing magnesium, sulphur and oxygen. It takes its name from a bitter saline spring in Epsom in Surrey, England, where the salt was produced from the springs that arise where the porous chalk of the North Downs meets non-porous London clay! WHAT DO EPSOM SALTS DO? AND HOW DOES THIS HELP YOUR RECOVERY? Epsom salts have a variety of different uses; gardeners use it to improve crops, while athletes use it to soothe sore muscles. It has even been cited as being effective in the removal of splinters. Magnesium helps regulate the activity of more than 300 enzymes in the body. A lack of magnesium in the body can contribute to high blood pressure, hyperactivity, heart problems and other health issues. Sulphate is essential for many biological processes, including helping to flush out toxins and helping to form proteins in joints, brain tissue and mucin proteins. Traditionally, Epsom Salts is used to prepare foot baths, intended to soothe sore feet. I often advise my clients to have a long hot soak after a race, marathon, or Iron Man competition, because in a bath the magnesium sulphate can easily be absorbed into the skin, reducing the inflammation that was created through physical exertion. Hypomagnesemia can occur if there is an electrolyte disturbance in which there is an abnormally low level of magnesium in the blood. Hypomagnesemia may result from a number of conditions including inadequate intake of magnesium, chronic diarrhoea, malabsorption, alcoholism, and chronic stress! HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU USE EPSOM SALTS? I recommend 1 bath a week of Epsom salts for my clients.