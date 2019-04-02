9 crisp white trainers that go with absolutely everything

I think we’re well past calling white trainers a trend - along with ‘mom jeans’, they’ve secured a solid spot in our wardrobes due to the fact that they’re comfy, add a casual edge to a more formal outfit in a high-low vibe and look smart enough for the office, provided you give them a regular clean. The ‘fashion trainer’ may have stood the test of time but that’s not to say it isn’t ever evolving - from ugly, chunky takes to countless versions of the original Stan Smiths, there’s always something boxfresh in the white trainer department. Here’s what we’re wearing from bus to boardroom to bar and back… Adidas Stan Smiths, £74.95

Kicking off with the original minimalist classic in bright white leather, except with a simple logo on the side panel as opposed to stripes. These are less PE lesson, more work presentation, and there’s nothing, I mean NOTHING, they won’t go with. Except mud. Buy them now ASOS Design Dominic Chunky Trainers, £35

Ah yes, the ugly chic sneaks. These may technically be beige but they’re part of the white trainer brigade in my view and any dirt you kick up won’t be quite so obvious on this very 90s backdrop. The fact that they’re unbranded makes them even more versatile and they’re padded and moulded for extra comfort. Team them with a bright midi skirt or spring-appropriate floral dress. Buy them now V eja V-10 Leather Sneakers, £115

Meghan Markle’s eco-friendly trainers of choice, these are sustainably made and built to last - you won’t be slinging them into landfill in a few month’s time. With a low-top cut and sleek V side panel, they’re a sartorial no brainer. An investment, definitely, but one that’ll pay its way in terms of cost per wear and impact on the planet. Buy them now Boden Classic White and Tan Leopard, £75

I wear these Gucci dupes day in, day out. They took a bit of breaking in (two days of stomping around the flat), but now they’ve settled and I wouldn’t be without them. The textured leopard stripe taps into the current animal print trend (that’s not going anywhere either) and the laces are longer than average so that they always feel secure on your foot. Buy them now Superga White Leather Trainers, £67

A modern classic, these plimsoll style white trainers have sturdy leather uppers but they’re flexible and comfortable from the get-go. If you prefer a slimmer shoe over a chunky Transformer style clodhopper, these will probably be your bag. Buy them now Nike Flyknit Sneakers, £130

The closest you’ll come to wafting around on fluffy white clouds, these practically weightless white trainers are technically brilliant for cardio training but also look slick with tailoring. They’re very breathable, which is balmy on warm days but leaky during downpours - leave them at home if the weather report’s dodgy. Buy them now H&M Knot Detail Trainers, £29.99

Halfway between fugly and feminine, these knot-topped trainers look more high end than high street and slip on neatly with pretty much any outfit going, gym orientated or not. You also won’t be too concerned if you encounter a puddle on your travels. Buy them now Eytys Mother Canvas, £80