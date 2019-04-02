9 crisp white trainers that go with absolutely everything

I think we’re well past calling white trainers a trend - along with ‘mom jeans’, they’ve secured a solid spot in our wardrobes due to the fact that they’re comfy, add a casual edge to a more formal outfit in a high-low vibe and look smart enough for the office, provided you give them a regular clean. The ‘fashion trainer’ may have stood the test of time but that’s not to say it isn’t ever evolving - from ugly, chunky takes to countless versions of the original Stan Smiths, there’s always something boxfresh in the white trainer department. Here’s what we’re wearing from bus to boardroom to bar and back…
From the classic to the edgy to the purely sporty
Kicking off with the original minimalist classic in bright white leather, except with a simple logo on the side panel as opposed to stripes. These are less PE lesson, more work presentation, and there’s nothing, I mean NOTHING, they won’t go with. Except mud.
ASOS Design Dominic Chunky Trainers, £35
Ah yes, the ugly chic sneaks. These may technically be beige but they’re part of the white trainer brigade in my view and any dirt you kick up won’t be quite so obvious on this very 90s backdrop. The fact that they’re unbranded makes them even more versatile and they’re padded and moulded for extra comfort. Team them with a bright midi skirt or spring-appropriate floral dress.
V eja V-10 Leather Sneakers, £115
Meghan Markle’s eco-friendly trainers of choice, these are sustainably made and built to last - you won’t be slinging them into landfill in a few month’s time. With a low-top cut and sleek V side panel, they’re a sartorial no brainer. An investment, definitely, but one that’ll pay its way in terms of cost per wear and impact on the planet.
Boden Classic White and Tan Leopard, £75
I wear these Gucci dupes day in, day out. They took a bit of breaking in (two days of stomping around the flat), but now they’ve settled and I wouldn’t be without them. The textured leopard stripe taps into the current animal print trend (that’s not going anywhere either) and the laces are longer than average so that they always feel secure on your foot.
Superga White Leather Trainers, £67
A modern classic, these plimsoll style white trainers have sturdy leather uppers but they’re flexible and comfortable from the get-go. If you prefer a slimmer shoe over a chunky Transformer style clodhopper, these will probably be your bag.
Nike Flyknit Sneakers, £130
The closest you’ll come to wafting around on fluffy white clouds, these practically weightless white trainers are technically brilliant for cardio training but also look slick with tailoring. They’re very breathable, which is balmy on warm days but leaky during downpours - leave them at home if the weather report’s dodgy.
H&M Knot Detail Trainers, £29.99
Halfway between fugly and feminine, these knot-topped trainers look more high end than high street and slip on neatly with pretty much any outfit going, gym orientated or not. You also won’t be too concerned if you encounter a puddle on your travels.
Eytys Mother Canvas, £80
With a subtle platform sole that adds a smidgen of height without tripping you up or looking too heyday Spice Girls, these white trainers quite literally elevate the traditional plimsoll style, whether it’s gold edged lace holes or a purple ribbon at the heel.
Kurt Geiger Lane Love Low Cut Trainers with Black Hearts, £129
Take your typical white fashion trainer and emboss it with hearts, but make them black to prevent it all becoming too Disney. That’s the gist of these low cut white trainers, and the design is simple enough that they’ll fit with each and every outfit.
