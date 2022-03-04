The fitness brands loved by celebrities

Remember when being caught in your exercise gear equalled social suicide? Those days are gone. Keeping fit has never been more fashionable and it's now the norm to see yoga gear at brunch and sweatpants on the school run. With healthy now the lifestyle-de-jour, fitness brands have never flourished more and the choice of stylish workout gear never so vast. The Hollywood elite are leading this revolution and here we take a look at the seriously covetable workout gear loved by the stars... Lululemon

Best for: Your legging fix Originally established as a yoga studio, Canadian brand Lululemon has taken the UK by storm since launching here last September. Famous for its understated aesthetic and focus on comfort, where Lululemon really comes into its own is its leggings. Finding that perfect pair of workout leggings is sometimes as tricky as finding that elusive pair of perfect fit jeans but Lululemon ticks all the boxes and has the celebrity fans to prove it. Celebrity fans Kim Kardashian: Kim-K has been snapped on a number of occasions working out in Lululemon’s Wunder Under Crops . Made from Lululemon’s signature four-way stretch Luon® fabric, the second-skin fit is ideal for all types of working out whether that’s boxing or barre. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The model and actress is also a fan of the Wunder Under range and is often seen hiking in LA in her Wunder Under Pants . Lucas Hugh

Best for: Expert luxury Once synonymous with naff colour combinations and ugly detailing, performance sportswear has had a makeover thanks to Lucas Hugh; their directional fitness wear would not be out of place on a catwalk. Created in a factory where the research laboratory for the Olympic swimwear development team is housed, the creators behind Lucas Hugh are not messing around when it comes to ensuring their collections are of the highest technical specification. Clever fabrics assist blood flow and guard against muscle strain, sealed-seam technology prevents chafing and fabrics are UV-protective, breathable and antibacterial. Celebrity fans Victoria Beckham: The fan of hardcore HIIT workout Barry’s Bootcamp favours their staple racerback tanks - in black, naturally. Millie Mackintosh: On a recent trip to Ibiza for a week long, luxury fitness boot camp Millie was never far from her figure-enhancing pair of Performance Capris . Gwyneth Paltrow: One of the first advocates of the green juice revolution, Gwyneth is a fan of Lucas Hugh’s super soft, second-skin fit Knit Capris - ideal for her favorite past time of pilates. Sweaty Betty

Best for: Workout staples British brand Sweaty Betty has become a go-to destination for covetable practical sportswear for a number of disciplines. Offering options for everything from running to dance and yoga to tennis, it is hard not to wander into one of their boutiques and leave with a colourful item of your own. The celebrities feel the same and with boutiques now stateside the A-list both sides of the pond are kitted out in Sweaty Betty. Celebrity fans Pippa Middleton: Sweaty Betty's athlete vest , a lightweight top that is made from a clever sweat-wicking fabric, comes in a rainbow of colour options - Pippa's favourite is orange. Reese Witherspoon: Reese is often papped in Sweaty Betty leggings, yoga mat in hand, nipping between exercise classes. Her favourites are the Pump It Capris which are a high stretch, opaque fabric that offers excellent support and a scalloped edge detail at the knee which is particularly flattering. Jessica Alba: Sweaty Betty have an abundance of sports bras on offer but Jessica favours the racerback style, Stamina bra . The sweat-wicking fabric and breathable intricate waffle effect make this bra ideal for outdoor workouts in the heat of California. Saucony

Best for: Serious runners Saucony have been making running shoes for more than a century and naturally know a thing or two about how to create high performance trainers. If you’re looking to clock some serious miles or slice minutes off your time you need to lace up a pair of Saucony’s. Jessica Alba and Kristen Stewart are both fans and more recently the brand are attracting interest from a younger crowd as well. Gigi Hadid: Papped in Franklin Canyon Park (LA’s go-to hiking spot) with BFF Taylor Swift, Gigi’s shoes of choice were a rainbow pair of A6’s - one of their lightest styles. Taylor Swift: On the same hiking trip Taylor opting for a blue pair of Guide 8s. A seamless fit running shoe that provides added stability. Stella Sport x Adidas

Best for: Gym to bar Borrowing the simple, sleek aesthetic of designer Stella McCartney, Stella Sport x Adidas fuses fashion and fitness effortlessly. Having worked together on a number of different collaborations, including the design of the GB kit for 2012 London Olympics, Stella Sport launched this January. With popping prints, a sophisticated palette of colours and luxe fabrics, the pieces from the new range are as good enough to wear out the gym as they are in it. Kendall Jenner: The second youngest (and arguably most style savvy) Kardashian was recently spotted in the Stellasport Space Bomber Jacket . The star wore the nineties inspired baseball jacket (which wouldn't have looked out of place at a Kanye concert) whilst hiking in LA.