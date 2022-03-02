The Free People fitness event is not to be missed

As a specialty women’s clothing brand, Free People is the ultimate destination for fashion for women who are inspired by culture, art, music, and travel. To celebrate the launch of their new fitness wear range - FP Movement, the bohemian brand are hosting a series of fitness activities worldwide over the next few weeks.

Taking place in six different locations across the globe including london, New York, Sydney, Vancouver, Philadelphia and California, Free People will be hosting a series of hip and healthy evenings allowing visitors to check out their newest clothing collection, learn fitness tips from top fitness blogger and personal trainer, Carly Rowena, as well as take part in two run cardio fitness classes with celebrity personal trainer Jojo Head . If that wasn’t enough visitors will also get the chance to watch raw food and drink cooking demonstrations and enjoy tastings with food blogger Naturally Sassy and healthy food delivery service, Rooted .

The first session is kicking off in London on 20th January from 6.30-8pm, with classes being given on a first come, first serve basis meaning they’re sure to fill up fast - so make sure to arrive early to save your spot. This is sure to be a night of pure happy, healthy bliss that’s definitely not to be missed.

Enter here for your chance to win a fitness wardrobe worth up to £400 with Free People