The Free People fitness event is not to be missed

19 January 2015
gtg-freepeople-event-daily-gloss-main

If an evening of fitness tips, cooking classes and cardio workouts sounds good to you, then make sure you head down to the Free People event taking place tomorrow night


As a specialty women’s clothing brand,  Free People  is the ultimate destination for fashion for women who are inspired by culture, art, music, and travel. To celebrate the launch of their new fitness wear range - FP Movement, the bohemian brand are hosting a series of fitness activities worldwide over the next few weeks.

Taking place in six different locations across the globe including london, New York, Sydney, Vancouver, Philadelphia and California, Free People will be hosting a series of hip and healthy evenings allowing visitors to check out their newest clothing collection, learn fitness tips from top fitness blogger and personal trainer, Carly Rowena, as well as take part in two run cardio fitness classes with celebrity personal trainer  Jojo Head . If that wasn’t enough visitors will also get the chance to watch raw food and drink cooking demonstrations and enjoy tastings with food blogger  Naturally Sassy  and healthy food delivery service,  Rooted .

The first session is kicking off in  London on 20th January  from 6.30-8pm, with classes being given on a first come, first serve basis meaning they’re sure to fill up fast - so make sure to arrive early to save your spot. This is sure to be a night of pure happy, healthy bliss that’s definitely not to be missed.

Enter here for your chance to win a fitness wardrobe worth up to £400 with Free People


