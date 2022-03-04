The funniest things ever said to a personal trainer

3 November 2014
We asked a selection of our fitness experts to dish the dirt on some of the most ridiculous (yet relatable) questions they've ever been asked

When a personal trainer is putting us through our paces, trying to get us in shape, they no doubt witness us at the best and at the worst of times - when we’re exhausted and irrational, pumped up and motivated or even just hungry and a little bit crazy.

However, after speaking to a selection of our fitness experts and personal trainers, it seems that our puffy red faces and lack of finesse may be the least of our worries when it comes to upholding our dignity and decorum during exercise.

So, without further ado, here is 15 of  the funniest, most ridiculous things clients have ever said to their personal trainers, and some of them sound worryingly familiar...

1. "Can you design a workout where I don't lose weight from my boobs?"

2. “I can't do anymore, I've got the jitters (which in fact turned out to the two red bulls and quadruple americano shot that morning)"

3. “This meal plan sucks.”

4. “What do you mean I can’t eat doughnuts?”

5. “Can you find a way to burn the fat off my chin please?”

6. “I don’t want to give away too much information but my new flexibility is really paying off in the bedroom, my husband LOVES you.”

7. “Am I allowed to eat some cake now?”

8. “I need to look good in a bikini in two weeks. Can you make that happen?”

9. “Why does my bum wobble when I walk?”

10. “Sorry I’m late, I was just eating a burrito.”

11. “If you make me do one more burpee I'm going to kick you in the bollocks.”

12. “Am I fat? Don’t lie to me...”

13. “Wouldn’t it just be faster if I got liposuction?”

14. “Can we stop now, I hate exercise.”


