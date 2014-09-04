The Gloss Report: Fitness DVDs

It may sound a little crazy but the winter months (and even Christmas) are but a stone's throw away, and we all know what that means - hibernating indoors and loading up on comfort food. Good for the soul, bad for the body. So, knowing full well how difficult it is to train outdoors in the cold, dark and dreary weather, here at GTG we've been getting our sweat on testing out the latest and greatest fitness DVDs so that you can trim and tone from the comfort of your own home. Davina Intense

Price: £7.00 Buy online Feedback: “I know what you’re thinking - eugh, not another cheesy celeb workout DVD. However, TV presenter-turned-fitness fanatic (evident by her rock hard physique) Davina McCall’s version is the absolute real deal. Presenting three effective, fun and down right knackering routines, Davina focuses on high intensity workouts designed to be done in short, energetic boosts that are ideal for fitness, toning and fat-burning. A great option either for when you’ve only got time to squeeze in a 15 minute session of even for those days you just can’t face leaving the house to make that spin class.” Was it worth the money? Absolutely - I felt as tired as, if not more than when I take part in an exercise class at the gym! Would you recommend this to a friend? Most definitely. Score: 10/10 10 Minute Solution - Rapid Results Pilates

Price: £9.89 Buy Online Feedback: “I’ve been using this DVD on and off for about 2 years and would highly recommend it to those of you who aren’t gym bunnies - the difference I’ve seen in the toning of my stomach has been incredible. "This DVD is split into five 10 minute slots, allowing you to do the whole sequence or mix and match depending on your needs or time! Alongside yoga I’ve been doing this routine around 3-5 times a week and even over the space of 2 weeks, you’re able to see and feel your stomach, arms and legs becoming tighter and stronger." Was it worth the money? Much cheaper than going to the gym and with quicker, more effective results. Would you recommend this to a friend? Yes. Score: 9/10 Insanity: The Ultimate Cardio Workout and Fitness DVD Programme

Price: £105.95 Buy online Feedback: “This is without a doubt the best workout I’ve ever done. It’s super hard work but I’ve found the results really are worth it. With only a small space needed, Shaun T (the hunky, bulky trainer) takes you through a series of really high intensity training programmes that in the first three weeks are 35-45 minutes long with 30 minutes recovery and 50-60 minutes long in the last 3-4 weeks. There were definitely days in the beginning where I physically couldn’t last past the first 5 minutes, but if you stick with it for a couple of times a week the gains of fitness and body toning are big and fast. "Unlike other DVDs where instructors appear unfazed and perfectly calm about the workouts their doing, with Insanity, you can visibly see how tired the trainers are by the rivers of sweat pouring off their faces and when they’re forced to stop and catch their breath - in a strange way it makes the whole workout seem much more relatable and realistic - as if you really are taking part in a group class. Not to mention it also makes you feel less of a pathetic partaker when you’re spluttering in the background. It’s also refreshing to see that the women fitness instructors on screen all have strong, toned bodies - no stick insects here." Was it worth the money? Every single penny - my fitness skyrocketed even after a couple of weeks and I’m sure I’m starting to spy the beginnings of some abs on my tummy (but I don’t want to jinx it). Would you recommend this to a friend? Yes - I would recommend this to anyone and everyone. I really can’t praise it enough. Score: 10/10 Jillian Michael Yoga Meltdown

Price: £9.72 Buy online Feedback: “Having only ever tried one fitness DVD before and falling off the wagon pretty quickly, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from this one - especially having heard a friend raving about it in the past: “Absolutely amazing! The downside? It’s the toughest workout ever!" "Jillian starts by explaining that various exercises would be demonstrated for various fitness levels, and that beginners should follow the lady on her right (needless to say, I was soon very thankful for the lady on the right). This made the routine a lot easier to follow if, like me, you are new to yoga and (let’s face it) pretty new to fitness DVDs. It also allows for another element for when you feel ready to step it up a notch as the first segment can be watched again with a different routine followed. "The DVD contains two complete 30-minute workouts, Level 1 and Level 2, with a warm-up and a cooldown. It was hard - and by the end I was definitely feeling the burn - but the instructions and exercises were easy to follow and 30 minutes was the perfect amount of time for each routine.” Was it worth the money? For under £10 I would say that yes, it is definitely worth the money. You get an hour of routines along with warm-ups and cooldowns, and the DVD includes variations for different levels of ability. Would you recommend this to a friend? Definitely - it was fun to do and a great workout that wasn’t too time consuming!” Score: 9/10 Tracy Anderson Method: The Mat Workout